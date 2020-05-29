No Tone Glow Today or Next Week: Please Do Your Part to Fight for Black Lives

An under-construction 189-unit housing complex, burning. Photo by Nathan Hibbert, edited by Rohit Eric Dihr.

Tone Glow will not have an issue today or at any point next week. The Tone Glow staff stand with George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery, Regis Korchinski-Paquet, and countless other Black people who have been murdered by police. Things will not get better from waiting around—history has shown us this. Below, find a list of places to donate and information about protests taking place around the United States.

Donation Links

The following links were compiled from the above tweets. This list is not exhaustive.

Official George Floyd Memorial Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

Minnesota Freedom Fund (NOTE: the MFF have stated that they have received a lot of donations and to donate elsewhere): https://minnesotafreedomfund.org/donate

Black Visions Collective (Minneapolis, MN): https://secure.everyaction.com/4omQDAR0oUiUagTu0EG-Ig2

Reclaim the Block (Minneapolis, MN): https://secure.everyaction.com/zae4prEeKESHBy0MKXTIcQ2

North Star Health Collective (Minneapolis, MN; mutual aid fund helping with riot gear/medical): https://www.northstarhealthcollective.org/donate

Twin Cities DSA (groceries (including fresh produce from local farms) and hot meals to the protest frontlines): http://tcdsa.org/meals

Louisville Community Bail Fund: https://actionnetwork.org/fundraising/louisville-community-bail-fund

Brooklyn Community Bail Fund: https://brooklynbailfund.org/donation-form

Columbus Freedom Fund: https://www.paypal.me/columbusfreedomfund

Justice for Regis GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/cggys2-justice-for-regis

Unicorn Riot (independent media organization, currently streaming live videos on Twitter from Minneapolis): https://unicornriot.ninja/donate/

Protests

The following is an incomplete list of protests happening in the United States outside of Minneapolis. Please check to see if anything is happening near you.

Houston, TX on May 29th: https://www.facebook.com/events/1137475103296316/

Des Moines, IA on May 29th: https://www.facebook.com/events/347315406239371/

Waterloo, IA on May 29th: https://www.facebook.com/events/306740970343299/

Huntsville, AL on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/577916732841960/

Denver, CO on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/246295563346696/

Davenport, IA on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/244863323435692/

Chicago, IL on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/582696639054989/

Rockford, IL on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/575040996758967/

Fargo, ND on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/276970186775112/

New York City, NY on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/186768315931223/

Cleveland, OH on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/2333243506971642/

Providence, RI on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/1646182128871628/

Austin, TX on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/383012155988660/

Burlington, VT on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/778515646290051/

Seattle, WA on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/565450260835002/

Huntington, WV on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/533118907385627/

Cincinnati, OH on June 1st: https://www.facebook.com/events/884932095342956/

Philadelphia, PA on June 1st: https://www.facebook.com/events/283802805989245/

Showing Up Racial Justice is holding a webinar titled “A Call to Action for White Folks” today at 8PM EST. Link: bit.ly/calltoactionforwhitefolks

Etcetera

Agitate, Educate, Organize