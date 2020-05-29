No Tone Glow Today or Next Week: Please Do Your Part to Fight for Black Lives
Donation links and protest information inside
|May 29
| 2
An under-construction 189-unit housing complex, burning. Photo by Nathan Hibbert, edited by Rohit Eric Dihr.
Tone Glow will not have an issue today or at any point next week. The Tone Glow staff stand with George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery, Regis Korchinski-Paquet, and countless other Black people who have been murdered by police. Things will not get better from waiting around—history has shown us this. Below, find a list of places to donate and information about protests taking place around the United States.
Donation Links
Minnesota Freedom Fund @MNFreedomFundFam we're supporting a movement constellation of formations you know what to do make these fundraisers go wild https://t.co/oHrDorsQtf (@BlackVisionsMN ) https://t.co/alF3tVJrab (@reclaimtheblock ) https://t.co/UmeHfOIu7f (@UR_Ninja ) https://t.co/KSL9p0fXsi add more
sean typos miura @seanmiuraMatched, tagged the wrong handle in earlier tweet. Match me if you can at one of below. Minnesota Freedom Fund - https://t.co/vOsD77utCb George Floyd Memorial Fund (vetted through his family's attorney) - https://t.co/RT3zcsbhow @BlackVisionsMN - https://t.co/YqYoYeWF5r https://t.co/gKCCUoNg9K https://t.co/hYgWgX00qS
The following links were compiled from the above tweets. This list is not exhaustive.
Official George Floyd Memorial Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd
Minnesota Freedom Fund (NOTE: the MFF have stated that they have received a lot of donations and to donate elsewhere): https://minnesotafreedomfund.org/donate
Black Visions Collective (Minneapolis, MN): https://secure.everyaction.com/4omQDAR0oUiUagTu0EG-Ig2
Reclaim the Block (Minneapolis, MN): https://secure.everyaction.com/zae4prEeKESHBy0MKXTIcQ2
North Star Health Collective (Minneapolis, MN; mutual aid fund helping with riot gear/medical): https://www.northstarhealthcollective.org/donate
Twin Cities DSA (groceries (including fresh produce from local farms) and hot meals to the protest frontlines): http://tcdsa.org/meals
Louisville Community Bail Fund: https://actionnetwork.org/fundraising/louisville-community-bail-fund
Brooklyn Community Bail Fund: https://brooklynbailfund.org/donation-form
Columbus Freedom Fund: https://www.paypal.me/columbusfreedomfund
Justice for Regis GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/cggys2-justice-for-regis
Unicorn Riot (independent media organization, currently streaming live videos on Twitter from Minneapolis): https://unicornriot.ninja/donate/
Protests
The following is an incomplete list of protests happening in the United States outside of Minneapolis. Please check to see if anything is happening near you.
Houston, TX on May 29th: https://www.facebook.com/events/1137475103296316/
Des Moines, IA on May 29th: https://www.facebook.com/events/347315406239371/
Waterloo, IA on May 29th: https://www.facebook.com/events/306740970343299/
Huntsville, AL on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/577916732841960/
Denver, CO on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/246295563346696/
Davenport, IA on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/244863323435692/
Chicago, IL on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/582696639054989/
Rockford, IL on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/575040996758967/
Fargo, ND on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/276970186775112/
New York City, NY on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/186768315931223/
Cleveland, OH on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/2333243506971642/
Providence, RI on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/1646182128871628/
Austin, TX on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/383012155988660/
Burlington, VT on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/778515646290051/
Seattle, WA on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/565450260835002/
Huntington, WV on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/533118907385627/
Cincinnati, OH on June 1st: https://www.facebook.com/events/884932095342956/
Philadelphia, PA on June 1st: https://www.facebook.com/events/283802805989245/
Showing Up Racial Justice is holding a webinar titled “A Call to Action for White Folks” today at 8PM EST. Link: bit.ly/calltoactionforwhitefolks
Etcetera
Agitate, Educate, Organize
| 2
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.