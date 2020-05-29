No Tone Glow Today or Next Week: Please Do Your Part to Fight for Black Lives

Donation links and protest information inside

May 29
Image
An under-construction 189-unit housing complex, burning. Photo by Nathan Hibbert, edited by Rohit Eric Dihr.

Tone Glow will not have an issue today or at any point next week. The Tone Glow staff stand with George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery, Regis Korchinski-Paquet, and countless other Black people who have been murdered by police. Things will not get better from waiting around—history has shown us this. Below, find a list of places to donate and information about protests taking place around the United States.

Donation Links

Black Visions Collective @BlackVisionsMN
Shaun King is not in communication with our members. DO NOT give money to him to support on the ground organizing. Here are TRUSTED links to support. https://t.co/YwlWkEhvPf

Minnesota Freedom Fund @MNFreedomFund

Fam we're supporting a movement constellation of formations you know what to do make these fundraisers go wild https://t.co/oHrDorsQtf (@BlackVisionsMN ) https://t.co/alF3tVJrab (@reclaimtheblock ) https://t.co/UmeHfOIu7f (@UR_Ninja ) https://t.co/KSL9p0fXsi add more

May 29th 2020

12,909 Retweets
sean typos miura @seanmiura
Due to the flood of support, MFF has asked that donations move to other orgs. Black Visions Collective secure.everyaction.com/4omQDAR0oUiUag… Reclaim The Block secure.everyaction.com/zae4prEeKESHBy… North Star Health Collective northstarhealthcollective.org/donate I'll add Louisville Bail Fund actionnetwork.org/fundraising/lo…

sean typos miura @seanmiura

Matched, tagged the wrong handle in earlier tweet. Match me if you can at one of below. Minnesota Freedom Fund - https://t.co/vOsD77utCb George Floyd Memorial Fund (vetted through his family's attorney) - https://t.co/RT3zcsbhow @BlackVisionsMN - https://t.co/YqYoYeWF5r https://t.co/gKCCUoNg9K https://t.co/hYgWgX00qS

May 29th 2020

10,145 Retweets
Miss Bachelors Degree 🎓 @traderjosephina
Master Thread of Places to Donate:

May 29th 2020

17,985 Retweets

The following links were compiled from the above tweets. This list is not exhaustive.

Official George Floyd Memorial Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

Minnesota Freedom Fund (NOTE: the MFF have stated that they have received a lot of donations and to donate elsewhere): https://minnesotafreedomfund.org/donate

Black Visions Collective (Minneapolis, MN): https://secure.everyaction.com/4omQDAR0oUiUagTu0EG-Ig2

Reclaim the Block (Minneapolis, MN): https://secure.everyaction.com/zae4prEeKESHBy0MKXTIcQ2

North Star Health Collective (Minneapolis, MN; mutual aid fund helping with riot gear/medical): https://www.northstarhealthcollective.org/donate

Twin Cities DSA (groceries (including fresh produce from local farms) and hot meals to the protest frontlines): http://tcdsa.org/meals

Louisville Community Bail Fund: https://actionnetwork.org/fundraising/louisville-community-bail-fund

Brooklyn Community Bail Fund: https://brooklynbailfund.org/donation-form

Columbus Freedom Fund: https://www.paypal.me/columbusfreedomfund

Justice for Regis GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/cggys2-justice-for-regis

Unicorn Riot (independent media organization, currently streaming live videos on Twitter from Minneapolis): https://unicornriot.ninja/donate/

Protests

The following is an incomplete list of protests happening in the United States outside of Minneapolis. Please check to see if anything is happening near you.

Houston, TX on May 29th: https://www.facebook.com/events/1137475103296316/

Des Moines, IA on May 29th: https://www.facebook.com/events/347315406239371/

Waterloo, IA on May 29th: https://www.facebook.com/events/306740970343299/

Huntsville, AL on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/577916732841960/

Denver, CO on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/246295563346696/

Davenport, IA on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/244863323435692/

Chicago, IL on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/582696639054989/

Rockford, IL on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/575040996758967/

Fargo, ND on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/276970186775112/

New York City, NY on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/186768315931223/

Cleveland, OH on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/2333243506971642/

Providence, RI on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/1646182128871628/

Austin, TX on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/383012155988660/

Burlington, VT on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/778515646290051/

Seattle, WA on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/565450260835002/

Huntington, WV on May 30th: https://www.facebook.com/events/533118907385627/

Cincinnati, OH on June 1st: https://www.facebook.com/events/884932095342956/

Philadelphia, PA on June 1st: https://www.facebook.com/events/283802805989245/

Showing Up Racial Justice is holding a webinar titled “A Call to Action for White Folks” today at 8PM EST. Link: bit.ly/calltoactionforwhitefolks

Etcetera

Danny Spewak @DannySpewak
Fireworks shooting into the sky as the MPD Third Precinct burns. @kare11

May 29th 2020

13,135 Retweets
Sophia Narwitz @SophNar0747
Stolen target goods have been turned into a place for protests to get items/help.

May 29th 2020

24,828 Retweets
Colleen Kelly @onecolleen
This post is from the family behind beloved Gandhi Mahal restaurant says so much about the vibrant south Minneapolis neighborhood where #GeorgeFloyd protests are happening.

May 29th 2020

3,934 Retweets

Agitate, Educate, Organize

← PreviousNext →