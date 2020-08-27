New Side Project Newsletter: Tune Glue

A still from Hypnospace Outlaw

Hello all,

This is Joshua Minsoo Kim, the editor of Tone Glow. I’ve launched another newsletter called Tune Glue. This newsletter will not be updated regularly, and will instead be a space for interviews with artists from all mediums—filmmakers, video game designers, perfumers, poets, who knows! Tune Glue will also feature interviews with musicians who don’t necessarily fit into Tone Glow.

The inaugural issue features an interview I conducted with Jay Tholen, the creator of Hypnospace Outlaw, my favorite video game of 2019. The game is an internet simulator set in 1999 so we ended up talking about experiences with the early internet, the game itself (which features a parody of Ishkur’s Guide to Electronic Music!), and more. The game just came out today on PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It also comes with new content via a free “PLUS” update.

As a note, this will be the only email you get via Tone Glow regarding Tune Glue. Updates will be posted on the same Tone Glow Facebook and Twitter pages, however. Feel free to subscribe to Tune Glue if you’re interested in whatever interviews the Tone Glow family ends up doing, but do know that the material covered will be highly variable.

Thanks, and have a great week <3