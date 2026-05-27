Sarah Halpern & Tim Geraghty

Photo courtesy of the artists

Described by its makers as “an experimental film about Rhode Island,” Sarah Halpern and Tim Geraghty’s monument (2026, lowercase “m” intentional) spans at least five hundred years in the geologic history of North America. Rooted in the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing controversies around statues, flags, and (yes) monuments out of step with current political sentiment, the movie investigates how and why things came to be the way they are, with special attention paid to place-names and their surprisingly complex backstories. Ultimately it blossoms into a deeply personal reflection on memory, bias, historical erasure, and complicity in genocide. Rather than some musty “history doc,” monument also happens to be a relentlessly fun movie to watch, deploying a wide mix of techniques (interview, green screen, overlaid text, surreal reenactment, and much more) that testify to the filmmakers’ backgrounds in avant-garde cinema, performance art, and handmade collage.

Their formal dedication is matched by the depth of their research, which includes interviews with activist artists, geologists, Native American tribal members, volunteer museum docents, Geraghty’s own mother (recounting a denial-based alliance between the town’s Catholic community and mafioso drug pushers), and their own 11-year-old daughter Evelyn. The film also has a staggering bibliography at the end of its credits, inviting viewers to go down their own research holes and test their own hypotheses. Instantly one of the essential films of the year, monument is currently without distribution—see Halpern’s website for information about the film—so it was a special thrill to sit down with the couple at their home in Ridgewood, Queens, on May 19th ahead of the film’s world-premiere run at Anthology Film Archives.

Steve Macfarlane: Before I started recording, we were talking about the Indigenous practice of digging a hole in the ground to mark a historic event that took place there.

Sarah Halpern: In the 1624 journal Good Newes from New England, by the pilgrim Edward Winslow, he describes going for this long walk and finding that the Indigenous people he encountered near Pokanoket—now parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts—have a tradition of marking events in the landscape by digging a hole in the ground and marking it with an absence. So rather than create another object, the idea is to create a space for storytelling, and for memory, as opposed to a building or another physical object. Our hope is for the movie to function in a similar way.

How long were you developing and working on monument (2026)?

Sarah Halpern: Six years, almost exactly. We only really started making this movie once we were fully in lockdown.

Tim Geraghty: We were talking about making something beforehand, but not really making it—we didn’t know what we wanted to make yet. The initial idea was to do a film about the artists’ lofts in Manhattan. In 2013, these trees got cut down which had been planted by George Maciunas at the Fluxus headquarters on 80 Wooster St., in Soho.

Sarah Halpern: The start of the conversation was “trees.”

Tim Geraghty: But this was, maybe, two months before the pandemic. At that time we were living in Providence; I had come down to New York and filmed the spot where the trees had been cut down. I was teaching at RISD, Sarah was teaching at URI, and we started noticing all these old mills being turned into, like… hubs for the creative class. Growing up in Providence, these mills were totally bombed out, you know? Then they became artist spaces, which was great, like the ones in Soho.

So how did you get from lofts in Manhattan to mills in Providence?

Sarah Halpern: It was COVID, a family member had just passed away, and we hadn’t left the apartment for those first several weeks or whatever. We said, “Okay, we’re gonna get in the car and we’re gonna drive somewhere where we can have some space.” We found this bike path on a map, drove to the parking lot for the bike path, went on a nice bike ride, came back, and we’re just playing in the grass with Evelyn, our daughter. Tim is filming and we notice this big, weird building: an old mill. He starts filming it.

Tim Geraghty: Because we had already started talking about the mills. They interested me, like, “Maybe this is a factory too.”

Sarah Halpern: This security guy comes over and says, “Put the camera away and delete the media. Now.” We’re just like, what the…

Tim Geraghty: I pretended to delete the footage but we had no idea what was going on. It turned out this was an opioid production facility for the Sacklers—after they got sued with Purdue Pharma, they created this shadow company, their names buried deep in the paperwork.

Sarah Halpern: We’re thinking, “At last, we can finally get our minds off of all this death and tragedy,” then this thing happens and it’s like… “Well, I guess we’ve found our starting point!” Which led us to Dominic Esposito, the artist who makes silver spoons criticizing the Sacklers for enabling the opioid crisis. And he was our first interview.

Tim Geraghty: And we did shoot and cut stuff for the original idea about the lofts. We did a bunch of interviews and they were all duds, to be honest. That’s one way of finding out what your movie isn’t about.

What makes an interview a “dud”?

Tim Geraghty: I think it’s when the person wants it to be something that it’s not.

Sarah Halpern: We weren’t basing it so much on conversational topics as the person themselves. Do we like talking to them? Are we fascinated by them? Can the conversation go in different directions?

monument (Sarah Halpern & Tim Geraghty, 2026)

I’m seeing this less as a “movie production” and more of this process of research and discovery. So how do you accumulate so much material, then chisel it into recognizable form?

Tim Geraghty: Everything came out of conversations we were having, talking about this stuff constantly. I’ve never forgotten about a 2011 documentary series at Anthology called “Talking Head.” A lot of the films dealt with World War II. There was a wide range of formal styles, but the main thing across all of them was the storytelling: the goal in the film wasn’t always clear all the time, but I was just gripped by the faces onscreen and the stories they were telling.

Sarah Halpern: We didn’t have a scope for the project at all. We weren’t like, “Oh, let’s make a six-part miniseries!” But we did talk a lot about long-form storytelling. I would cite the 1987 PBS docuseries Eyes on the Prize as an influence, as well as Shoah (1985).

Tim Geraghty: Eventually we’re filming, editing, reacting, making decisions about what we’re interested in, then going out and filming again, editing again, and kind of building it in that way. The issue we kept having was: “What is our anchor?” We’re interested in what we’re interested in, but we’re also confused and trying to follow our noses.

I’m not going to name names, but at one of the very worst film Q&As I’ve ever been to—which is really saying something—the director opened by saying, “I made this film because I was searching for something, but I didn’t know what that something was… and I’m not sure I ever found out.” On the other hand, I really like Trinh T. Minh-ha’s idea that you have to be in the dark to go through the dark, in order to reach some kind of understanding.

Sarah Halpern: We definitely knew this was not the “right” way to make a movie.

Tim Geraghty: For most projects you write a grant, and that process requires you to tell the grantmakers exactly what you’re going to do before you’ve been able to do it. That’s the opposite of our approach. The anchor became us, searching for these things, trying to think these things through.

There’s a well-trod road of documentarians including themselves onscreen in the quest for knowledge: Ross McElwee, Agnès Varda, Michael Moore. I have to say, your film is unabashedly personal but there’s no navel-gazing or dead space. monument proves you can be honest about that search without wasting the audience’s time.

Tim Geraghty: We’re just some people sitting on the coach, reading books to try and make sense of the world. We’re not putting on a pretense of authority.

Sarah Halpern: We were passing each other books all the time, so we made the decision to include that in the movie, like, reading aloud rather than trying to feign expertise.

What’s the dynamic between the two of you in terms of filmmaking?

Sarah Halpern: Tim really had a lot of direction in terms of what the movie should look like. We sat and worked on it together, but I feel like I was just kind of helping on that front. Tim did all the camerawork and also came up with the graphic texture of it all.

You mean the overlaid texts, the use of Google Earth and Google Maps, the use of historical illustrations, that kind of stuff?

Sarah Halpern: Yeah, I wouldn’t have come up with that.

Tim Geraghty: I tried and abandoned a lot of formal ideas. Outside of this film, I do a lot with stereoscopic imagery, which is great because it can make anything interesting—an otherwise simple 2D image can pop out like it’s 3D. One of my least favorite kinds of painting is landscape painting, but in a way I dislike it so much that I’m almost attracted to it. It’s so simple, and I like thinking about ways to make it more interesting, more fun. And that’s the movie in a nutshell: looking at the land, even or especially if you’ve seen it a million times, and trying to see it in a new way. But the playful visual style is also a means of, hopefully, making it so the film is not a total bummer. And the final layer of the post-production process was simplifying everything, trying to make it clean and clear while remaining dense, without giving up the things we were fascinated by.

Sarah, you’re in the film as a tour guide who helps the audience get acclimated to the movie, at least, until it’s no longer possible to maintain the facade…

Tim Geraghty: Sarah is an amazing, amazing collage artist, and also a performer. I want to specify that she wrote the monologues that serve as framing devices; those came first in the writing process, and they mostly appear as they were written.

Sarah Halpern: That’s some of the earliest stuff we shot—here, because of lockdown.

Tim Geraghty: That’s one way to think about the movie: the green screen, home-bound stuff we shot in isolation versus what we would find when we’d venture outside for air.

Sarah Halpern: So the idea was, if I play a tour guide then I can play around with history, and if I’m playing around with history, I can play with the language that we use to talk about history. The character has all this information to share, and she’s trying to do a good job, but then she’s also having this whole other experience and getting lost between suggestion and reality.

monument (Sarah Halpern & Tim Geraghty, 2026)

There are a lot of ways to think about American exceptionalism. For me the pinnacle is believing, consciously or otherwise, that you have a privilege or right to be oblivious to the rest of the world, its history as well as the history of this country. Ignorance is one thing, but being proud of your ignorance is deeply American.

Tim Geraghty: One of our visual themes and editing ideas was wanting to remind people of history through very small things, the same way you can still “experience” the British empire at teatime: porcelain from Hong Kong, tea leaves from India, sugar from the Caribbean. Right? If you’re thinking of documentary in an honest, true-to-life way, then it’s a document of what’s happening in our minds.

Sarah Halpern: We started thinking about this term, “semantic satiation.” It’s like when you hear the same word over and over and over again, so much so that it loses all meaning when you say it yourself. At one point we were in the car and Tim was talking about being Irish, and feeling so frustrated by the kind of repressive, puritanical culture of New England, how it’s all bullshit. And I’m like, “Well, maybe you feel this way because you grew up in New England.” And his brain exploded, he’d never thought about being Irish in contrast with an English, or “New English,” culture.

That’s an old wound.

Sarah Halpern: You hear the word “America” as one thing and you don’t think about it too much. We started asking: “Why is this street named the way it is?” “Why is this industrial mill a wedding venue now?”

Tim Geraghty: I don’t even remember how the film started, honestly, but the idea was, “What if we interviewed people for their thoughts about some of these monuments?”

Since this is Tone Glow, I also need to ask about the score by C. Spencer Yeh, as well as the final track accompanied by the drummer Ryan Sawyer. They crushed it.

Tim Geraghty: No surprise there. It wasn’t a conventional “movie score” process and he was up front about making sure we knew he had no interest in that. We sent him scenes and clips, but it wasn’t like, “We need 40 seconds of music for this precise cue.”

Sarah Halpern: More like, “Make a bunch of blankets for us to play around with.” Material to work with, not a fixed thing. And they could be totally elastic.

Did you give him feedback? Was there trial and error? Or was he pretty immediately able to pick up what you were laying down?

Tim Geraghty: He had seen a little bit, we talked about it, he’d give us one batch of material, we’d try stuff out, but if we had a situation where nothing fit a particular scene, we’d get a little more precise in what we were asking for. We never wanted to be telling people how to feel about what’s onscreen; we wanted music that could accommodate a range of different emotions. We also needed something sort of unifying, because the movie has so many different modes. Sometimes he’d go heavier in the direction of grief. After Sarah saw him and Ryan perform live, we called him back and asked if he wanted to do one piece that was timed precisely to our edits, for the long shot that ends the movie. He scored directly to that take, which is several minutes long, and then he had Ryan watch the film, and you can tell they’re both keeping time rhythmically with the motion of that last shot. When the car slows down, the music slows down; when the car speeds up, it’s the only time in the movie there’s this really direct, intentional relationship.

Your daughter Evelyn is in the film early and often. I felt like she was keeping you honest in the questioning process, or if I wanted to get literary, I would say she’s like the film’s “angel of history.” And you see her grow much bigger over the course of the film.

Sarah Halpern: One thing that happens when you have a little kid is, they ask you questions! You start to answer because you think you know the answer, then as soon as you try, you realize you don’t know the answer… and that makes you realize how many assumptions you’re making and how many questions you aren’t asking.

I love the scene at the Plimoth Patuxet Museums where Evelyn is talking to a tour guide, in period garb, who’s roleplaying as a pilgrim and trying to describe what their life is like.

Sarah Halpern: I think documentaries tend to be very literal, and for us that was a situation where you’re not being able to distinguish between the figurative, or the notion of something, versus what’s actually happening. Evelyn’s like: “Oh, you actually live here?”

And Tim, you’re onscreen as well playing William Blackstone, the first white settler in Rhode Island, and your real-life brother Mike plays Roger Williams, the English-born minister who founded the Providence Plantations, which became Rhode Island. I now understand this as, you’re an Irish-American taking the piss out of the British colonialists.

Tim Geraghty: But Roger Williams is complicated. He had all these interesting ideas, like, “The king has no right to give the land away because it belongs to the Indigenous folks, it’s not his to sign away.” But at the same time, Williams was the one who took it upon himself to carve up the land and he got hold of all this land.

You could have called the movie Roger (Williams) & Me. Was monument always the title? Was there a “lightbulb moment”?

Sarah Halpern: We had a bunch of working titles.

Tim Geraghty: Let’s leave it at that. They’ll stay working.

monument (Sarah Halpern & Tim Geraghty, 2026)

One of my very favorite moments in the film is when you and your brothers, in the parking lot of a Dunkin’ Donuts, talk shit with each other about who’s got a better cemetery plot. It’s played for laughs, but it’s also a depiction of interpersonal family dynamics, with a bit of an insular, inbred feeling, a comment on a specific type of New England culture handed down across generations. You’re putting yourself squarely within the crosshairs…

Tim Geraghty: We all grew up together, and we have a very weird sense of humor. When we started improvising, I was shocked at how easy it was to shoot that scene. Each person has their own way of behaving that is very, very particular to them. And that specific Dunkin’ is also a historic site, by the way. You’d have to know where to look to find the placard, but it is.

Sorry if this is a reach, but it reminded me of Killers of the Flower Moon (2023), specifically, the moment where the Osage chiefs are gathered and they’re talking about the murders and one of them uses the word “genocide.” At first I thought, damn, this movie takes place in the 1920s, “genocide” wasn’t a term until after the Jewish Holocaust… how did Marty’s fact-checkers miss this? Then I read that he had invited the elders to write their own dialogues, and kept that part as-is.

Tim Geraghty: An amazing scene.

Somehow, his cadence perfectly collapses past and present. He’s talking about the 1920s, the 2020s, the 1820s and earlier. I can’t say the movie worked for me, but that scene did.

Tim Geraghty: With my brothers, it turned into this constant one-upmanship, which is also what the scene is about—a kind of micro class war through ball-busting—but I never conceived of it in terms of class competition until we filmed and edited that scene. And there’s something very regional about this ball-busting.

I’m from the Pacific Northwest. We also have a history of genocide against Native Americans, but on my coast we’re much more passive aggressive about everything.

Tim Geraghty: People talk a lot of shit in New England. Sometimes it’s funny, sometimes it can turn violent on a dime. They’re mean. When I meet people in New York from a similar background, it clicks into place immediately. But part of the idea was, “What would this same type of person be doing now, 400 years later?” And part of the answer was, real estate.

Which leads to my next question and brings things full-circle. The movie has a bitterly hilarious throughline about refurbished mills, “historic” colonial properties, the way cities change, and the way history is narrativized or co-opted for the purposes of driving property value, with one of your brothers playing the real estate guy, albeit still in a 17th century wig.

Sarah Halpern: We were looking for a new apartment, reading all this stuff, getting very frustrated with the process. At some point it was like, “Should we be thinking about buying a home instead, somehow?” Which, by the way, totally didn’t happen. I was reading these real estate ads on Redfin, finding all this manipulative language, but it was also affecting me, like, “I gotta get my life together. I gotta buy property. I gotta figure this out.” What struck me was that the real estate people pitched these industrial lofts and converted mills as the opposite of what they were before and, you know, that’s a big, heavy lift in the language. This became one of those ideas that fit into everything.

“Own a piece of history” or “Own a piece of colonial history” or “You belong here!”

Sarah Halpern: Soon you get into this idea that you can, in effect, buy creativity. Or buy a bohemian lifestyle. Or buy proximity to a bohemian lifestyle.

Tim Geraghty: Because before they were renovated and put on the market, these were places where artists were living, but they were…

…Squatting.

Tim Geraghty: Right. So there are layers of history being peeled back. Immediate-past history of bohemianism, recent-past history of industrial decay, industrial glory years before that, redlining, treaty violations, Native exploitation. And then there’s geological history beneath that. So when they say a house is “historic” because it’s from 100 years ago, you’re like, that’s actually not very old at all.

Sarah Halpern: You enter a way of conspiratorial thinking where any and everything could be significant to your project. We stopped at Burr’s Hill Park in Warren, Rhode Island, to have a picnic with our friend and started noticing these big lumps. Mounds.

Tim Geraghty: Mounds that felt significant, but we had no way to know the exact significance. We looked into it and realized it was an Indigenous burial ground, and one of the people who had been buried there was Massasoit Ousamequin, who signed the first peace treaty with the pilgrims. Once you start looking into that stuff, history becomes 3D in a new way…

Sarah Halpern: It started very specific, then became very broad, and that’s what the movie is about: trying to become aware of your own assumptions, then to understand the things around you, in a fundamental way that you skip over or take for granted the first time around.

monument is currently playing at Anthology Film Archives. More information about the film can be found here.

monument (Sarah Halpern & Tim Geraghty, 2026)

Thank you for reading the 66th issue of Film Show. The pedagogy of ball-busting.

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