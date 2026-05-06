Sho Miyake

While Sho Miyake’s Two Seasons, Two Strangers (2025) nabbed Locarno’s top prize, the film made its US premiere under the guise of New Directors/New Films. What makes positioning Miyake as a new director troubling—aside from the fact that he has seven features under his belt—is how misleading its associations are for those unfamiliar with his stature: he’s one of the most established voices in the contemporary Japanese film landscape. Not only is he a peer to Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who he recently co-authored a book with, he was also a student of the firebrand Shinji Aoyama and collaborated with Japan’s critic par excellence, Shiguéhiko Hasumi, on a film about John Ford’s throwing gesture. It’s not at all difficult to imagine Miyake being an NYFF mainstay, but that slot is curiously closed off for him.

Awards of the Golden Leopard caliber should theoretically amend the fringe status that Miyake’s had to contend with throughout his career (mostly as a consequence of making, apparently, less “sexy” films than his contemporaries), but all this is only fitting for a director committed to outsiders: Hakodate’s maladroit barflies in And Your Bird Can Sing (2018); a deaf pro-boxer in Small, Slow but Steady (2022); the chronically ill comrades in All the Long Nights (2024). Miyake is the de facto elder statesman in a room of debutantes, though you’d never know it. Luckily, distributor Several Futures is giving Miyake his first-ever theatrical release in the US with a fortuitous opening weekend of sold-out screenings at Metrograph. Dylan Foley conducted this interview on April 24th at Metrograph. Thanks to Graham Carter for organizing the interview and Monika Uchiyama for interpreting.

Dylan Foley: Okay, so first I want to talk about Tony Scott.

Sho Miyake: (laughs) We’re starting there!

Yes, I’ve seen you mention him a few times and would like to know more about how his filmmaking inspires you.

It’s hard to know where to start, but I’m going to start with a very abstract idea. The thing that I learned from Tony Scott’s films is that we only have this one life to live, but it’s really about how we’re going to push against that fact even though it’s unchangeable. How can we make life better, knowing we only have one to live?

Déjà Vu (2006) is my favorite film by him. It has to do with this completely—this idea of us only having one life—and the protagonist is trying to relive or re-experience it. Even in his films that feel unrelated to that idea, there’s always a moment when the protagonist has this incredible, beaming smile. I feel like he has this talent for capturing spontaneous moments where his protagonists are smiling, which reflects his preciousness for life.

It’s interesting because in that film as well, he gets to survive after dying at the end. When I heard that you were a big Tony Scott fan, it was kind of surprising because I feel like the style of his films is much more gonzo than anything I’ve seen in yours.

I don’t think the look or tempo of his films are in any way similar to mine, so I agree with that, but I’m not trying to reference or copy the style or look of his filmmaking. The thing is, when I think about why I make films, in the back of my mind I always have this idea of the narratives he puts into his films. I’m thinking about the various characters that he created with Denzel Washington. In a sense, I’m a fan of his movies, but I’m also a huge fan of his characters.

He also uses genre in a somewhat related way. It seems like he’s constantly searching for the limits and corroding it from the inside.

That’s true, and it’s the fact that he’s a British filmmaker who was making films in ’80s and ’90s Hollywood, where all of these genres were already very solidified. I think he was challenging himself to subvert them in some way.

Still from Two Seasons, Two Strangers (Sho Miyake, 2025)

To bring in Two Seasons a little bit, what’s really interesting to me is how, in the second part, Li enters the innkeeper’s history, but it’s through these object-images: the rabbit cage and the sliding doors. This feels connected to Déjà Vu’s time travel in a way.

That’s the first time that kind of comparison’s been pointed out to me, and I think it’s true. The protagonist in the summer scene is outside of the film—as the writer of the film within a film—but in the latter half she goes on a journey, and while she’s traveling she almost enters into her own film as she explores a new world. I can see how that’s similar to Denzel’s character in Déjà Vu, trying to go to the other side of the screen. I think another similarity is that each of the protagonists, before they try to go to the other side of the screen—or in the case of Two Seasons, go on this winter journey—they’re both feeling a little bit dissatisfied with life. I wouldn’t say that they’re completely melancholic, but I wouldn’t say that their daily life is full of happiness, either. Li isn’t dead, but she’s also not fulfilled by her life. That was an important element to her character that I wanted to include.

Something very specific about this film is where Li’s screenplays take place. Particularly the contrast between the first, which is about drifting tourists in Kōzu-shima, and the second, which we see starting to be written at the end, but as something rooted in the history and place of the innkeeper’s home in Yamagata.

First, I just want to clarify that I think the last part where Li is starting to write a screenplay, I think that there are many stories that she might be writing. I don’t think that I wanted to say there was one particular script that she was trying to explore. That one script could be about Benzo the innkeeper and his history in that place, but it could also be something about her own life or about something completely outside of her own experiences.

To talk about Yamagata, the original manga was not set in Yamagata. It was actually set in the prefecture next to Yamagata: Niigata. The specific history of Yamagata was not so important to me, but I was interested in the setting of a place with heavy snowfall. Yamagata itself is very important to me because it is very important in Japanese cinema history. It’s the place where there’s a very long-running documentary film festival. And in fact, my next film, which I’m editing right now, is also set in Yamagata. I hope that I can talk more about Yamagata when that film is released.

I was going to ask if Ogawa Productions was on your mind when you were shooting.

Ogawa Productions is very important to me. And of course, the fact that they existed in Yamagata is why the documentary festival was started there. He’s someone that I respect very much. I’m not a documentary director, but when I’m preparing to make my films, I try to approach it as if I’m making a documentary. That has a lot to do with the influence of Ogawa Pro on me and my filmmaking,

I’d like to talk a little bit about how a camera is used in the film, because I think it’s a key element and it’s crucial that we never see what’s represented in her pictures.

To go into an anecdote, Tsuge Yoshiharu [author of the short stories that Sho Miyake adapted for Two Seasons, Two Strangers] was also a photographer. He would travel and take many photographs that were incredibly beautiful, but he was never fulfilled by or satisfied with his photographs. But afterwards, from memory, he would try to draw the things he saw in the landscapes. And when you look at the photographs, at first they appear to be closer to the truth, but in reality his drawings are much more representative of how he saw the world. Of course, as a filmmaker, the world as it’s seen through a camera is very important to me, but this film is about a screenwriter, so it’s not really about the images that she photographs. It’s about what she gets out of the experience of photographing and how that can be turned into inspiration for a story. So I would say that the camera isn’t so important. I really wanted to write a story about a screenwriter.

Still from Two Seasons, Two Strangers (Sho Miyake, 2025)

I’m always interested in seeing the world photographically and how that shifts your perception of it, and I feel like this film captures how it can heighten the present. I’d like to talk about how this relates to Shinji Aoyama, who was a teacher of yours, and his ideas about cinematic representation. In his manifesto, which was about Philippe Garrel, he sought to protect the individual from being reduced to universal categories of images. One thing in particular he said was that, “the individual is words; the individual is not the image.” I thought of that when hearing that Li felt she was trapped in a cage of words.

So first, I just want to say Shinji Aoyama is probably the filmmaker and person that I respect the most. And it’s not only because of his films—I’ve been reading his writing since I was a teenager, and reading them over and over. So the fact that you, an American, have read his manifesto and that we can talk about this together is incredibly surprising and so great.

This resisting of categorized images is quite related to [Shiguéhiko] Hasumi as well and his surface criticism, which sort of posits that the cinematic image isn’t just a surface with hidden meanings.

I’m going to try to get into something that’s quite detailed. For instance, with Two Seasons, Two Strangers, I had a very difficult time coming up with what shot to start the film with. I knew that I wanted to start with an image of the Tokyo landscape, so I went around and filmed various shots. But in the end, they all felt wrong. I felt like they were reinforcing a Tokyo that already existed in the collective imaginary, and it was lacking a freshness. I landed on a shot of Tokyo that I believe is very specific and kind of individual, a view of Tokyo that’s really only visible from that one spot.

My previous film and the film prior to that were both set in Tokyo, but I was exploring Tokyo as a place where people live. The Tokyo in Two Seasons is a destination, a place where people travel to. I’m here in New York today, and it’s an unfamiliar place to me, but when you’re traveling, there’s that first day when you’re at your hotel and you look outside the window and everything is simultaneously incredibly meaningful, but also completely divorced from any kind of meaning connected to one’s everyday life. I think of that as the greatest moment that you can have on your first day on a trip. In that sense, I’m trying to use the camera in a similar way where I’m trying to depict a place as having meaning, but also being divorced from any kind of set meaning.

I think what Aoyama-san writes about and what Hasumi-san writes about are kind of getting to that essence, which is what I’m trying to do, that feeling when you’re traveling and looking out at a very unfamiliar place that you’re encountering for the first time.

One last question: “If you had to tell someone the most important thing, but knew they’d never believe you, what would you do?”

(laughs) “Never give up.” Is that right? Or is it “Don’t give up.” I forget what Denzel says.

“Try.”

Try, that’s right! Damn, it’s because of the subtitles. The subtitle says akiramenai, which means never give up. But if I try to recall the sound, it’s try.

Sho Miyake’s Two Seasons, Two Strangers (2025) is screening in various cities around the US. Dates can be found at the Several Futures website here.

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Still from Two Seasons, Two Strangers (Sho Miyake, 2025).

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