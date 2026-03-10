Jack Auen & Kevin Walker. Photo by Arin Sang-urai .

Jack Auen and Kevin Walker have been making movies together since they were teenagers, and named their production collective Cosmic Salon after an exercise from one of their high school classes. Their work—including several short films from the last few years—blends elements of documentary, history, and formal exercise, but has always aspired to genre fiction. Their shared obsession with an now-obscure conspiracy theory about a device called the Chronovisor, invented in the mid-Twentieth Century and said to view the past through remaining vibrations of speech or memory, formed the basis of their debut feature film of the same name.

Chronovisor follows a solitary academic as she dives down the rabbit hole of this conspiracy. Compelling as a thriller, the material limitations of its production become a strength as the filmmakers develop a variety of innovative approaches to narrative and characterization. The film’s present day setting, mid-century aesthetic, and centuries-spanning premise form a study of how our present experience is formed by our consideration of the past, and how texts are the medium for this experience. Chronovisor had its world premiere at International Film Festival Rotterdam, and will have its North American premiere at New Directors/New Films, and its West Coast premiere at the Los Angeles Festival of Movies.

Alex Fields: The film begins with credits that say “A Film by Cosmic Salon,” and the shorts are credited that way too. What is Cosmic Salon, and how did it come to be?

Jack Auen: That’s a good question…

Kevin Walker: No one has asked that before. We sometimes use the word “collective.” We sometimes use the words “production company.” It could accurately be described as both. We have also made a film co-directed with my wife, so it’s a crew of us, and we hope to expand, bringing more filmmakers on board in that capacity. For the most part, we do production, both narrative and commercial. As for the name’s origin—Jack, you can speak to that. You discovered it first.

Jack Auen: I guess the reason we named the company that is because we wrote a very early screenplay that had that title. Kevin and I went to middle school and high school together, and we’ve known each other since fifth grade, technically—since we were 12. That title came from a professor from our high school who had a very specific assignment called “A Cosmic Salon.” You would fictionalize two important figures from history, whether they were real or not, having a conversation—like Aristotle and Odysseus. You would use that as the dialogue to explore some idea in your history or philosophy class. So that title bounced around with us for years, and then, when it came to naming something, it seemed appropriate for what we wanted in terms of our filmmaking.

When did you start making or talking about making films together?

Kevin Walker: We started making YouTube videos right away. Thankfully, those are not publicly accessible (laughter). It was in seventh grade when we had an awakening and realized we were inordinately interested in this subject compared to others. We started really bonding over it and some of the entry-level cinephile films at the time—some of the big directors that everyone latches on to right as they start to explore film. Then we started to take cinema seriously, and our first big effort was in eighth grade, when we made an action movie—a lot of guns, a lot of muzzle flares, a lot of goons getting shot execution-style (laughter). It had a zany comedy element to it, absolutely nothing like what we started making in the post-collegiate era, but that was how it started out. We were just making action movies and comedies. Hopefully, those are also not available on the internet.

Jack Auen: We scrubbed them pretty thoroughly, I think. They are relics.

They will be the Blu-ray special features (laughter).

Jack Auen: Maybe for the boxset (laughter).

Did you go to the same school for college? And did you go for film?

Jack Auen: Neither of us did, actually. Kevin went to University of North Carolina for undergrad, and I went to Yale for undergrad. I studied psychology and Kevin studied Classics and English. We kind of dropped off in terms of making movies. We still watched a lot of films, and I took a lot of cinema studies classes, and I know Kevin took a lot of screenwriting classes, but it was on the back burner. Kevin was also an athlete in college, so other things were taking up time. It wasn’t until Kevin went to grad school, and then eventually I went to grad school, that we rekindled that desire to make movies again and just be fans of film.

Did you go to grad school for film?

Jack Auen: No (laughter). Kevin got a master’s in theology, and I’m still technically in grad school. It’s an MBA and MFA dual-degree program from NYU, and it’s for film production. Finally, one of us actually studied film (laughter).

Marblehead (Jack Auen & Kevin Walker, 2021)

I’ve seen your three shorts—Marblehead (2021), Roundabout (2024), Things Hidden Since the Foundation of the World (2025). When did you start working on those? When did you start thinking of filmmaking as something to submit to festivals and not just something you were doing together for fun?

Kevin Walker: Yeah, that was in junior year of college, the summer after junior year. We made our first serious effort at a drama film. It was sort of autobiographical about our high school days. It’s egregiously bad. We immediately buried it because we were like, “Oh my god, this is so humiliating to witness.” Actually, that’s a truly buried one. Like, we don’t even have it. I don’t know where that is. Do you have a copy, Jack?

Jack Auen: I don’t think so.

Kevin Walker: Yeah, thank the Lord. With that film, we wanted this to be step one in the journey toward, hopefully, a career in filmmaking, and it was a depressing start. I was in England then, so we were separated for a while. Eventually, during the pandemic, I got back from grad school and we were back in Baltimore, hanging out with our parents and trying to figure out what we wanted to do with our lives. Jack was working a job in consulting. We were like, “Let’s give this another shot.”

We met this guy who spent all his time in a cemetery. When Jack came and visited me in England, we took a trip to Dublin. We went to a famous cemetery there, and immediately, when we met that guy, we were like, “Oh, this would make an interesting character for a film.” Then, while sitting around during the pandemic, we were like, “Let’s try and bring that idea to life.” We knew nothing at the time about how to generate a legitimate production—you know, hiring sound people. It was still very bare-bones, but Marblehead actually turned out okay, and we thought that we could build on this.

Were you always thinking of narrative features as the goal, or were you also into experimental shorts? I see some influence from experimental film, especially in Chronovisor (2026), but even in the shorts too, and I’m wondering if there is a background there?

Jack Auen: I think in terms of what we wanted to be doing long-term, it was narrative features. That was just the extent of our film knowledge at an early age. It wasn’t until the end of undergrad that I was exposed to Stan Brakhage and Michael Snow and any of that stuff. Of course, naturally, we went through a phase where we felt we had a lot of homework—we needed to do a lot of catching up on the history of film as a form. Eventually, we brushed up on all that required viewing. Experimental film was never what originally drew us to making films; it was always narrative fiction. Then, other influences came in through the back door without us ever realizing it—there was interest in semi- or pseudo-docu-fiction, and using non-actors. Some of those things didn’t come from thinking critically or explicitly about them as an intentional choice. These things come to you project by project and it’s only in retrospect that you connect the dots about the through-lines of what interests us.

Kevin Walker: Experimental film is definitely not something we thought about at all with Chronovisor, unless I’m misremembering. They weren’t reference points for us. It’s been really interesting seeing friends, colleagues, and critics bring up a variety of experimental filmmakers while talking about Chronovisor. I find that extraordinarily surprising, and very cool (laughs). It was truly not a conscious decision, and I actually have a hard time even thinking it was a subconscious influence, because I haven’t seen some of the films they’re talking about, and I don’t think Jack has seen many of the ones that have been referenced either. So I think it’s just, like, a cool coincidence that we tried out a couple things that those people beat us to many, many years ago.

Chronovisor (Jack Auen & Kevin Walker, 2026)

As soon as the onscreen text starts happening in Chronovisor, I’m thinking of David Gatten. I don’t know if you’ve seen his films, but they all play with historical texts, often filming actual historical copies. He’s got that same trick where excerpts of texts appear across the screen. It’s driven by his interest in the medium specificity of our engagement with history through specific objects and texts. And if you’re coming from that same place, you’re arriving at some of the same tools—you can see how you get to the same place, even if he’s working in a fully avant-garde mode and you’re working in narrative.

Kevin Walker: Yeah, I guess there are a limited number of ways, if you are interested in text, you can even approach it. It’s sort of just filming words, so there is automatically some overlap. We did encounter David Gatten after we had started filming. A friend of mine—he’s a big New York City rep rat—was like, “You should check this guy out. He does similar stuff to what you’ve been talking about.” I really loved it when I saw it. There’s definitely a spiritual siblinghood there, or I hope someone would say something like that about us. He’s great. I don’t know if we’re quite at his level... we’re definitely not (laughter).

Jack Auen: We were definitely keeping our eyes out for any film that involved text, even if it was just for a single shot. I remember there was a shot from one of my NYU professor’s films, Lucio Castro, where someone opens up a letter and reads it, and the text comes in superimposed over the image and slides across as they’re reading it. I remember sending that to you, Kevin. Every time we saw anyone who was doing something that felt like a novel approach to onscreen text—like Ricky D’Ambrose and Matías Piñeiro—it was always something we were excited to share, and it was proof positive that you could do novel things and have it still be fun to watch.

I could name a thousand films in the avant-garde that extensively use onscreen text, but as far as narrative films, there’s not so many. There are subtitles, of course, or more recent efforts where filmmakers are grappling with how you represent cell phones and computers, the screenlife thing—you know, a horror film where the whole thing takes place in a chat room—obviously you are doing something very different, where these are older texts, not computer screens on screens. When did you realize that this is what you wanted to do? How much of a decision was there of, like, can we get away with making half of this film text on a screen?

Kevin Walker: Yeah, it took a long time for us to crack it because we became obsessed with the Chronovisor story just on a personal level—you know, the conspiracy theory. In the same way our character becomes obsessed with it, that was kind of our life for a few months, and we were really like, “There is something obviously cinematic about the Chronovisor in a very literal way: this camera that can photograph the past.” Also, the story was so bizarre and brought together scientific and religious themes that were really appealing to us. We were trying to find a way to explore that story in a budget-conscious way. You know, there’s a very high-budget version of the story that tells the whole history of it and takes place in Italy and France and is an international mystery.

Probably much less interesting than the one you made.

Kevin Walker: Yeah (laughter). Not only was it impossible for us to make something like that, but it wasn’t generating the excitement we require to dive head-first into a project. Very often with a project, there’s a moment—and it’s often after Jack and I have been shooting the breeze for a long time—when someone brings up something that sounds like it won’t work onscreen. We’ll be like, “Oh, that’s interesting. Is there a way to make that work?” It may be something that seems boring or uncinematic or tedious. With every film we’ve made, when we found something that seemed inherently uncinematic we were like, “Okay, that sounds exciting—is there a way to make it cinematic?” It becomes high stakes because it could easily not work. You could fall on your face, but at least it gives you something to shoot for, and it’s capable of rousing us from a kind of drowsiness about the story. I don’t know if I’m saying that right, Jack?

Jack Auen: I don’t have much to add. It does feel like the text element—the sheer amount, the volume of text—was so early and fundamental to the idea that it’s hard to pinpoint. I don’t know if there was a version of this movie that didn’t have that, where we said, “Well, what if we add this in?” Given the way we were experiencing the research ourselves, it became very meta in the moment, where we were noticing our own obsession, needing to order more old magazines in case there was some new clue. Realizing the excitement inherent in research is part of what we were trying to capture emotionally for the audience. Then you just have to live and die by that sword—this is a movie you’re going to have to read. It felt very fundamental to the idea.

Chronovisor (Jack Auen & Kevin Walker, 2026)

That makes me think there is a version of this film that’s an autobiographical documentary essay film, where you’re narrating in the first person about your own journey. I’ve seen versions of that film at festivals a bunch. I assume those are actual copies of the François Brune book and other texts, so have these real books and magazines, but then your character is having phone calls with people who are actually dead in real life. How do you go from what could just be a documentary—because this is a real conspiracy theory—into, okay, we’re going to make this fiction and get voice actors to play these characters?

Kevin Walker: For me, as of now, I’ve never had the impulse to do something autobiographical—we’ve always wanted to be fiction filmmakers. The fact that in this film we use documentary and fiction together is kind of incidental—a matter of happenstance. We just got really into the Chronovisor story, and as we were thinking about adapting it, it was always something that we wanted to fictionalize. I don’t think we’re truly documentary filmmakers by nature. The story was already so robust, the mystery already so profoundly interesting, that we were like, “Let’s just bring it all in. It’s already all there. The screenplay is already written.” So once we realized it was going to be this research film, and we knew the themes we wanted to explore, it became: What is the best character, or characters, to use to explore the Chronovisor and the larger questions we want to provoke? So the fiction element is more primordial than any of the documentary elements.

Jack Auen: I would add also just that, as Kevin alluded to, there was a period of time when we were just interested in this conspiracy without having plans to turn it into a film. The sort of animating question, the fun texting back and forth that we could have about this was: Could this be real? Why would someone be lying about all of this? Why the cover-ups? Why are there these conflicting, contradictory narratives? These questions were the first things we cared about with the Chronovisor. It felt like if we were going to make a movie about it, we would want to answer those questions, or at least tell a story about a character who has the same ones, and for whom they were equally important. So that required it to be fictional to some extent, given the loose threads of the actual story since 1994. Early on, we knew we would be bringing it into the present tense in a way the materials don’t allow for in a purely documentary form.

I watched the film twice. The first time, I didn’t know anything about the Chronovisor story, so I didn’t know it wasn’t a total fiction. I’m thinking this is like Umberto Eco or Borges-style fiction or something. Seeing it again, after realizing this and having read a lot of this stuff online, I saw it in a different light. It’s interesting—I had thought for a while, the first time I was watching, that I was watching a period piece. You don’t see a cell phone until 15 minutes into the film. There’s a point where she has letterhead, and it’s dated 2026. For a while, this could be taking place in the 1980s. Was that deliberate? Part of it is that it’s shot on 16mm, so we’re watching this in the 2020s and it has an older look. But how much of that was a conscious choice, to play with what time period it feels like as we’re watching it?

Jack Auen: Definitely intentional. We for sure wanted to do something that was modern-day, and I think it really comes back to our experience of researching the device at first—this feeling of the gap that yawns between when the story came out and was buried, when it came back up as Pellegrino Ernetti was close to death, and then when it disappeared again for another twenty years. There is something about that unearthing, and the amount of time between then and now, that made the discovery process and the research process feel all the more exciting. There’s this thought of how something this interesting could have happened and not still be talked about all the time—which is the feeling we were constantly overwhelmed with when we were researching this stuff (laughter), like, why is this not way more viral? We felt lucky that we had discovered the most interesting story that no one has been talking about, at least in the Western, English-speaking world. I don’t know if I can quite land the plane on that thought, but that level of excitement was something we were always going for, and having those time-period differences added to that sense of mystery and unearthing. Kevin, do you want to add anything?

Kevin Walker: I think we didn’t want the film to feel indulgently nostalgic for no good reason. Obviously, as you mentioned, it has some inherently nostalgic qualities—the nature of the subject matter and the shooting format. It was very important to us that when she picked up the phone, it wasn’t a rotary phone or something (laughter). That’s what we wanted aesthetically, because it’s more in line with the analogue nature of the rest of the film, even though we don’t really like contemporary technology. There is a reason we wanted to make a film that is about books and these relics of the past, but we were like, it’s really important that we show this is modernity, for all the reasons that Jack said. Also, it emphasizes our character’s choice to not be involved in this world of contemporary technology. If it took place in the past, she would be doing more traditional research typical of that era, but it’s interesting that she chooses to wall herself off in a world that is alien to the contemporary academic.

I think those decisions are the right ones. To me, what’s really special about the film is how it captures the phenomenological experience of engaging with history. There is a line in the film where someone says something about the Chronovisor—that your memory starts to meld with those on the other end of it, or something like that. Yes, here she is in 2026, but then she’s experiencing—well, there are layers to it—the 1950s and 1960s, when all this was supposedly happening, but also Jesus on the cross. As you dive into this rabbit hole of text, your experience becomes not an actual historical experience of what it was like to live at that time, but some version of it that you’re creating in your head, as opposed to being situated in your own time.

Kevin Walker: Yeah, there is totally an extent to which the act of reading and the act of researching something deeply intertwines your mind with another’s. It’s one of the really special things about intellectual pursuit. I honestly never really thought about it in the way you just described. You know, the memories-merging aspect of the Chronovisor was a really crucial one for us thematically, for a variety of reasons. It’s not only a fundamental feature of the Chronovisor and its impact on its users, but also a fundamental feature of the life of the mind and your engagement with minds of the past. Yeah, yeah—that’s really cool.

I don’t know if it was actually an influence for you guys, but after watching the movie, it got me thinking about how I’ve always wanted to read The Name of the Rose (1986) and hadn’t, so over the past week or so, I’ve been reading it (laughter).

Kevin Walker: Oh wow!

Jack Auen: Really!? So you get to experience it for the first time.

I’m really loving it. I’m just about finished. I keep thinking about how, in the book, there’s all this stuff about the library being a conversation—texts talking to texts about text. It’s signifiers all the way down. That feels like it’s in your film too. I don’t know if you were thinking about that reference point, or other literary reference points.

Jack Auen: We definitely were. Before we ever shot the film, when we were just describing it to our friends, colleagues, and classmates, we found ourselves using literary influences more than cinematic ones. The cinematic ones came eventually, but that was definitely an early impulse. Obviously, Eco and Borges are geniuses, so we could only make a small offering on the mountain that is their body of work, but that is for sure the lineage we wanted to cultivate comparisons to.

Kevin Walker: Yeah, the obsession with the analog and books and The Name of the Rose, and then the conspiratorial aspects of Foucault’s Pendulum (1988), were 100% top of mind—mostly aesthetically, and related to the joy we experienced reading those works. More than anything, more than any specific aspects of the plots or the themes or the semiotics of it, it was just this pure ecstasy of being in those cozy headspaces with academics doing their thing, acting like intellectual detectives. It was just so much fun, and to combine those with elements of genre is so exciting. Discovering Eco was like, oh my god, I can’t believe someone did this—made this super literate subject into genre fodder. That’s so cool and exciting to us. So yeah, that sensibility played a huge role.

I read a really cool book called The Daughter of Time (1951) by Josephine Tey. It’s a detective novel. She wrote about this detective many times, and the book is part of a series. In this one, he had broken his leg and was super depressed because he couldn’t go out and solve mysteries. So he instead tries to solve the historical mystery of Richard III and the Princes in the Tower, trying to understand how his nephews were murdered. I’m losing the plot details, but that was really cool too as a proof of concept—like, if someone is solving a mystery from their armchair, can you make it interesting? I don’t know if I’m missing any literary references, Jack?

Jack Auen: No, those are the major ones for sure.

We’ve talked a lot about text, but obviously sound plays a huge role in Chronovisor. From the very first scene, you have this conversation happening in a restaurant where the ambient noise almost overwhelms the conversation, making it hard to hear. Then you have the language switching going on, even in the first shot. How did you think about sound, or can you talk about that choice?

Jack Auen: It depends on the decision when we get to it. Sometimes it was in the writing, sometimes it was in the edit. Kevin and I have definitely often discussed, and are very concerned with, how dialogue is used in films—and in our films in particular—and with finding tools that allow you to color dialogue or invite a reading between the lines, rather than putting everything in the text of what people are saying. That is something we’ve experimented with, going back even to our early shorts, though without knowing that it was something we were interested in. Some of those experiments have succeeded more than others, and we are still trying our hand at new techniques in that way. It’s something that really excites us: figuring out whether you can get audience members to operate in a different mode, rather than just trying to process the content of what is being said. That was definitely an early decision throughout the whole film, and definitely in that opening scene as well, in terms of how we could train the audience to watch the film in the way we wanted them to, particularly in their relationship to the dialogue.

Kevin Walker: Yeah, how can you get the audience to not care about what your character is saying? The audience is immediately primed to pay attention to what is being said, especially if you just open with a scene of dialogue. We drown her out a little bit. We have her switch languages without subtitling it, and then eventually we have the music fully drown her out. That’s to try and clue you in to the fact that we, as filmmakers, are not interested in the content of her speech, it’s the fact of her speech that we want highlighted. That’s true for scenes all throughout the film. Other than that, I think our sound design is honestly pretty standard. We wanted it rooted in realism. That’s also partly why we made the restaurant so loud because restaurants are insanely loud, and it bothers us when, in films, everyone is incredibly audible in a restaurant. When we’re at a restaurant, like with my family, we’re screaming across the table. You’re not catching 30% of what people are saying. Maybe it’s a little indulgent to be so committed to that realism (laughs), but I don’t know—it’s important to us.

Yeah it’s not just abstract realism. You mention being at a restaurant, screaming to hear each other. In that situation you’re paying attention to body language and vibes in a way where you’re not just engaged with the content of what people are saying—you’re emulating that experience in film.

Kevin Walker: That’s exactly right, yeah.

You talk about the way the music eventually drowns her out. The score, by Gustav Holst, plays such an important role throughout because if you’re reading the dialogue, you’re not listening to it. So what’s going on sound-wise is often more about the way music is used, even more than in a conventional film, where music is giving emotional cues on top of speech. First of all, why Gustav Holst, and how was that decision made?

Jack Auen: Kevin was the one who found it, so I’ll let him talk about that. We knew pretty early on, though, that we were looking for something classical, something orchestral, something that felt like the types of scores that weren’t really accompanying films in the 2020s—even the 2010s. We were looking back at the 1990s and 2000s, where it was standard to have scores like this. There’s something about its nostalgic quality and grand scale that we knew we were excited about.

Kevin Walker: Yeah, we definitely wanted something really grandiose. We were trying to communicate the adventure of intellectual pursuit, how cosmically important it feels, how profoundly meaningful it is when you’re engaging with the text and feel like you’re discovering something. Of course, we want to try to get as far as we can in portraying that just with our character and the text itself, but I think the music also contributes to taking that intimate experience and signaling the magnitude of it—at least the magnitude of it in our minds—and I hope we maybe managed to communicate that to audiences.

In terms of finding the piece, an author I love named David Bentley Hart sent out a bunch of music that he recommended in his newsletter. I was combing through it, seeing if there was anything that fit the film, and this piece had that quality of grandiosity we were looking for. Also, it was just fun: it’s mysterious and spooky. It goes back to the Eco and Borges aspects of how we all have our own pet themes and semiotic interests, but we also wanted Chronovisor to be cozy, mysterious, and eerie—we wanted to give the goods of a genre film. The Holst works at all those levels. It’s a large suite of music, and it has many different tonal moments that we could distribute throughout the film. It was also an interesting coincidence that it has this science-fiction quality to it. It’s called The Planets (1914-1917). It felt like what one of our teachers used to call an “interstellar cross-pollination,” right, Jack? It had that sense of fate when we found it.

Jack Auen: “Celestial cross-pollination.” (laughter).

You call your collective Cosmic Salon and the Holst piece is called The Planets, so there’s an obvious thematic connection. It works in the immediate, emotive way that a traditional film score is meant to do, but there’s also this historical dimension of it being a recognizable early 20th-century piece and not an original film score, which complements the layers of historicity in the film. And because there is onscreen text for so long, the score often takes the place of dialogue. There’s also the fact that Ernetti is a musicologist. It’s not clear whether Beatrice Courte is actually supposed to be the chair of Pre-Polyphonic Music, or if that’s just a lie she tells to get what she wants, but she does talk about it. So there is all this stuff in the film about music, musicology, the history of music, and all these layers come together.

Kevin Walker: Yeah, that is so true. I hadn’t really thought about the fact that we only dive a little bit into his musicology background. He had an insane number of areas of expertise. We don’t even get into the fact that he was one of the most renowned exorcists in Venice. He just did too many things, so we had to limit it to some extent (laughter). He studied ancient music, pre-polyphonic music, and we do use one of the Gregorian chants that he recorded. There is something that is essential to the film about music and sound. The discovery of the Chronovisor stemmed from studying sound decay—that’s how they started dabbling in these ideas about waves in the ether that can be captured. Yes, Beatrice is definitely a profligate liar, though not pathologically. I think she has good ends, but we did have some fun tallying up her various impossible and nonexistent positions (laughter).

Jack Auen: For a film about a device that reconstructs the past, having these elements felt right to us. In the same way that the archival material is real archival material, or that Beatrice reconstructs a VHS tape, all these things—and not necessarily intentionally—felt of a piece. And The Planets just slotted in place so satisfyingly.

Chronovisor (Jack Auen & Kevin Walker, 2026)

How did you develop the character of Beatrice? The actress, Anne-Laure Sellier, has no previous acting experience. How did you meet and cast her? Was she part of developing the character, or did you already have the character in mind and then cast her for it?

Jack Auen: I can talk about reaching out to her, because I found her. We knew pretty early on that we were going to need a real academic and a non-actor. It became clear that our requirements for the role were so specific and demanding that we would really have to narrow our search to people we knew would have that type of skill set: being multilingual, having the ability to understand academic jargon, and just the way they talk. We were combing through websites of NYU faculty, Columbia faculty, and universities in New York City, and we came across Anne-Laure. She teaches in Paris, among other places. She was a visiting NYU Stern professor. I was, and still am technically, a student at Stern, so I found her contact information. We found a TED Talk she had given that was really helpful in allowing us to hear her manner of speech, her accent, and her body language, all of which immediately piqued our interest. We reached out, and we were very lucky she responded to the email (laughs). We read it the other day because she dug it up in her inbox and sent it to us, and it does kind of sound like two crackpots writing to her about, “Do you want to be in a movie, even though you’ve never acted before? It’s about this crazy conspiracy theory…” (laughter).

Oh, and you’re basically the only actor in the film (laughter).

Jack Auen: Yeah, we might have buried the lede a little bit (laughter). She was very generous and got coffee with us. Kevin, maybe I’ll let you take over in terms of how we built the character. It was definitely in heavy collaboration with Anne-Laure. She took to it like a duck to water. She got very excited about what the film was going for and about her experiences with academics. She took a lot of ownership on that front. So, as soon as she was on board, it was very much a mutual path of discovery.

Kevin Walker: Yeah, it took us a long time during the writing phase to home in on exactly what we wanted this character to be like—she represents a complex dilemma about how one can attend to reality. I won’t go too deep into that, but I will say two touchstones for us were Iain McGilchrist’s The Master and His Emissary (2009) and Louis Sass’s Madness and Modernism (1994). They really helped us get a grasp of the best way to communicate, through someone’s psychological profile, certain ideas we wanted to explore about contemporary life.

Jack Auen: Yeah, and also working with Anne-Laure was a lesson in figuring out what tools were left to us in terms of characterization when, yeah, you’re basically the only actor in the film, and most of your behavior is alone in a room reading. We don’t have any knock-down, drag-out fight scenes or traditional high drama going on. We had to really sit down and say, how can we learn about this character, given the tools, parameters, and conceit of the project we set up for ourselves?

Most of the film is her engaged with text, or her on the phone with people trying to get ahold of them, but there are just a few scenes—two in a restaurant, the one toward the end where she is giving a talk—that are like intermissions between the main thing that’s going on in the film and where you’re being brought back to reality. Her body language and way of speaking do so much, especially in the end, when she’s being asked to communicate an extreme discontent from reality in the way she delivers her speech. I think she does a great job. Like you were saying, the content is not in the words that you’ve written but in how it’s delivered. It all hinges on clarity being derived from the way she’s stumbling over her speech.

Jack Auen: We were pretty naive, honestly, about how much of the weight of the film would end up on the shoulders of whoever we cast (laughter). It didn’t really hit us until we were filming all of these scenes and having her memorize these massive monologues, a lot of which were much longer than what you end up seeing in the final version of the film, and she nailed them every time. We just pinch ourselves every day that we found Anne-Laure and she found us, because I can’t imagine the character working, or the film working, nearly the same way it does without her.

Kevin Walker: Yeah, she was truly a miracle. She was incredible to work with, and a naturally gifted actor in terms of coming across organically on screen. She made it so easy for us, and she’s also just so dedicated and committed. In those scenes where she is back in her academic context, reality has become oneiric for her. Her reality is back in the library, and that is definitely an important aspect of her character.

My editor and I were talking about the film, and we both saw ourselves in it as people who get deeply obsessed with things, and for whom reality can start to feel like a distraction from the thing you’re obsessed with. It’s a film that is going to resonate with a lot of obsessive cinephiles for that reason, in a way that a much more casual viewer may not have that response to. Do you feel the same way, like that’s an expression of something in you guys?

Kevin Walker: Yeah, we are wannabe academics, and we love that process and rabbit hole. It’s been really nice and encouraging to hear people who are real academics, who write for a living and live in a very literate and intellectual world, talk to us about what you said, about relating to that experience and feeling like there is at least some degree of verisimilitude for them watching it onscreen. We weren’t sure we were doing a good job of capturing that experience, but I think people of that ilk might see themselves in it if we did our jobs right. Fingers crossed.

Jack Auen: There is a fine line too, because we’re not wholly uncritical of that way of being (laughter)—to say it in an understated way—but we definitely wanted to capture the love for it that we do have, and why it is so tempting and enticing and seductive as a hobby. If we could get both those things across, we knew we were on the right track.

Yeah, back to The Name of the Rose, that’s the repeated theme there: both the dangers and pleasures of intellectual obsession, and the impossibility of distinguishing between them.

Kevin Walker: Yeah, totally, 100%. So many of Borges’ stories have these tantalizing objects that the story orbits around, and I think Eco does as well—the lost book. I think it’s Aristotle’s book on comedy, if I’m remembering correctly? But there is something cool… It’s as old as the fountain of youth, the philosopher’s stone, and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (1997) is definitely a major influence on this film. Nicolas Flamel and the hunting down of immortality with the philosopher’s stone—we definitely see Beatrice as a similar figure.

Chronovisor (Jack Auen & Kevin Walker, 2026)

Towards the end of Chronovisor, there’s an extended, fairly abstract sequence that is effectively an experimental animation. I’m curious how that was conceived and how you made it.

Jack Auen: I’ll start by saying that one of the first things we had about the film was the ending. Again, this was weeks, months before ever thinking about a feature film—just the question of whether this device could be real and what it would be like to have access to it. Kevin had drawn up a proto version of that sequence, which changed a lot once we wrote the rest of the film, but it was the initial impetus. We had that, and always knew it would be where the film was pointing.

How did you actually shoot or make it?

Jack Auen: Well, while still trying to preserve some of the movie magic…

Kevin Walker: It’s quite extensive, all the various resources we pulled together to make that sequence. And we spent a long time refining the specific permutation, or specific swirls of color, shadow, and light. That was something we really wanted to home in on, you know, coming in and out of focus and visibility. It was a very protracted process, but also a fun one. We won’t reveal our sources because it would spoil some of the magic, but I’ll say we spent a tremendous amount of time on it. We knew that the film needed to stick the landing.

Again, this might be me projecting my own interests onto the film, but I’m thinking that it has some of the look of a Lillian Schwartz film.

Kevin Walker: We’re very honored to be compared to figures like that, these foundational figures in experimental film and video. It’s been really cool that people have been comparing it to that, because it’s just an honor to be associated with any filmmakers people love and respect.

Jack Auen: Yeah, especially from that time period. It feels like the era that should be evoked, whether or not this film was made in 2026.

I guess Chronovisor has only screened at Rotterdam, correct?

Jack Auen: Yes.

What was the audience reception there? The people I know who have seen it are all other critics who are into experimental film, so I’m curious—not that the Rotterdam audience is the general theatrical audience—what the reception was among a different audience that’s not made up of professional critics?

Kevin Walker: I think for the general public that went in cold, even the people that ended up really liking it, there was an acclimation period. Especially because the logline of the film might lead one to believe that it’s a classic sci-fi film about this really interesting international mystery with a tantalizing device at its core, and then the text starts coming and you realize it’s not going to go away.

That’s when I realized I was going to love it (laughter), and maybe other people are having a very different reaction.

Kevin Walker: Yeah, then for some people, that’s the moment they realize they are going to hate it, and for other people, that moment is very skeptical and cautious, and they’re like, “Oh, I don’t know if this is going to be my speed.” But I really appreciate it when those people give it a chance and hopefully—and eventually—submit to its rhythms. I hope we win some of the audience over in that way. There were some frustrated viewers in Rotterdam, but I think some also saw the vision and what we were going for. It’s cool when there are polarized reactions. I think it was, on the whole, okay—positive (laughter). Right, Jack?

Jack Auen: I would definitely describe it as a positive reaction. We were really happy with sold-out screenings, engaged people asking questions, sometimes not even asking questions but just talking about some other related conspiracy that really inspires them. We love those people—that’s who this movie is for, to a large extent. Naturally, it’s going to be more polarized for general audiences, especially if you don’t know what you’re getting into. Honestly, we were so sure that this was a very niche film—you know, the people who love it will love it, but there will be a large group of people that it’s not for—and that was our preconception of the film before releasing it. It’s been more broadly accepted and enjoyed than we expected, which we’ve been really happy about. We’ll see if that holds when we play in the US and other non-European film festival markets, but we’ve been pleasantly surprised so far.

Was Rotterdam your top choice where you wanted it to premiere, or did the timing just work out?

Kevin Walker: We actually had a short at Rotterdam last year. It was a wonderful experience—incredibly welcoming, the programmers are amazing, super engaged audiences, just a really well-planned festival. In terms of your ability to meet filmmakers and industry people, it’s an incredible launching pad. As the film and the funding were coming together, it was like, “Oh, there’s a chance we’re in time for the Rotterdam deadline, which would be so cool, we’d love to take it back there.” It felt like it could be a good fit. Then we didn’t finish on time—not even close, really. I think we were five weeks late after the deadline, and we just threw a Hail Mary and were like, “Hey, would you guys still take a look at this?” Luckily, we knew some of the programmers from last year’s festival, so they were a little more amenable to us bending the rules there. They got on board with the film and were excited about programming it. We felt so lucky. We thought we didn’t have a chance, because they were just weeks away from closing the lineup.

I think now that the film has premiered—Jack, you can speak to this as well—we were talking about this with our producer last night, and I think it was the perfect place for us to play. I think at other festivals, a film like ours could get buried in the lineup. At other festivals of equal prestige, some have very celebrity-forward films or very press and media-focused competitions where a little film like ours might get lost. Rotterdam is incredible at platforming micro-budget work, work that is coming from small teams, and making it the focus of the festival. I think we were honestly able to get on more radars than at Berlin, Cannes, or Sundance. I also think the Rotterdam crowd, both the public and the industry, were more hospitable to a film like ours.

Jack Auen: That’s right. It was always the top choice. It was always a race to make it to the deadline, which we did not hit, but we could not have submitted a day earlier than we did. It was down to the wire for us in terms of getting it into shareable shape. It was a perfect match in sensibility, curatorial taste, size, and our previous relationships with the festival. It was just a match made in heaven.

I have a number of filmmaker friends who’ve shown films at Rotterdam. Once they have that experience—in contrast to some other festivals I won’t name—artists have a great experience and want to take their films back. And these are particularly artists who are making formally inventive films that need a particular type of home. I think it’s interesting—I don’t know if you saw Julian Castronovo’s Debut, or Objects of the Field of Debris as Currently Catalogued (2025)?

Kevin Walker: People keep bringing it up, we want to see it so bad!

Jack Auen: Yeah, we haven’t seen it, but we’ve heard about it.

Based on your film, I’d think you’d love it. It’s also got conspiracy elements, very analog filmmaking, and conspiracy-theory vibes. Charlotte Zhang’s Tycoon (2026), too—these are the most interesting American independent films I’ve seen in the last couple of years, and they’ve most premiered at Rotterdam, with some at other European festivals. Definitely not at Sundance or South by Southwest. I think that’s interesting, though maybe that’s my taste—I like the sorts of films that play at Rotterdam and not at Sundance.

Kevin Walker: It is an interesting question. There are some great festivals in New York that program these kinds of films, but they’re not focused on world premieres for the most part. The options for having a world premiere on a big stage with a film like that are definitely limited, especially in America. So you do sort of have to find safe havens on other shores, and we feel lucky that Rotterdam invited the film, because there aren’t a lot of slots for films like ours out there.

In the American film festival world, you have a divide—you’ve got the experimental film festivals and then the narrative festivals trying to sell their films to a commercial market, and there’s maybe not that much overlap. Whereas Rotterdam, and to an extent Berlin or Marseilles, aren’t divided in that way. They’re not distinguishing between, “here’s the festival for the 100 people who like avant-garde film” and “here’s the one for people who want to have a theatrical release.”

Jack Auen: Yeah, absolutely. We love works that blend an attempt at high art with genre. When we went to Rotterdam for the first time, we were like, “Oh my god, there’s a place for all these movies—this is where they go.” It was a real revelation to us.

Where were each of your favorite or most rewarding things about working on this film?

Jack Auen: There have been many rewarding things, but I will say we had a very difficult time making this movie with very few resources, and there was an insane amount of research and collating and organizing. There were many long days and nights where we felt like we were off in some corner, hiding from the world and working on this movie, and there are questions like: Will anyone ever see this? Will it be finished? Will anyone connect with it? It’s 12 months of that feeling. So now, being able to share it with audiences and at in-person screenings, having a Q&A, and speaking with people afterwards—all that has been very gratifying. It doesn’t feel like we’ve wasted a year of our lives.

Kevin Walker: I think for me, it’s just been really cool to force this story upon the world. You can go and see some YouTube videos about it that are pretty popular. They don’t dive too deep, because they don’t reference the primary sources that we ended up collecting for the film. I don’t think I’d ever encountered, in real life, a person who had heard of the story before, and every single Italian person we have spoken to has not heard of it, which is crazy because it was a genuine scandal in the ’70s in a lot of their major publications—the story just disappeared. Some people interested in the occult on YouTube have latched onto it, but in terms of the general population, it’s totally absent from the cultural conversation. So it’s just fun coercing people—once you have them in the theater—to train their eyes on this crazy story.

I think Pellegrino Ernetti, say what you will about him, is a fascinating figure. He was incredibly respected in his time, a tremendous intellect with huge erudition, and I think he deserves his claim to be taken a little seriously. I hope people give him more of a chance than the world has for the past 25 years.

Jack Auen and Kevin Walker’s Chronovisor had its world premiere at IFFR. The film was also play at this year’s edition of Los Angeles Festival of Movies and New Directors/New Films.

Share

Things Hidden Since the Foundation of the World (Kevin Walker & Irene Zahariadis, 2025)

Thank you for reading the 62nd issue of Film Show. I want to believe…

If you appreciate what we do, please consider donating via Ko-fi or becoming a Patreon patron. Film Show is dedicated to forever providing its content for free, but please know that all our writers are paid for the work they do. All donations will be used for paying writers, and if we get enough money, Film Show will be able to publish issues more frequently.

Donate to Film Show

Become a Film Show Patron