Basma al-Sharif

Photo courtesy of the artist

Basma al-Sharif (b. 1983) is a nomadic moving image and installation artist currently living in Berlin. Her works use absorptive mixed media and intricate formal conceits to explore the disorienting experience of diaspora and the generational violence of colonialism. Her latest works, Morgenkreis and Old Masters, premiered respectively at Toronto International Film Festival 2025 and the Göteborg International Biennial. Alex Fields spoke with al-Sharif on December 10, 2025 about her work, her experience as a Palestinian in the American and European art world, and the role of art in a world violently in crisis.

Still from We Began Measuring Distance (Basma al-Sharif, 2009)

Alex Fields: The first film of yours I saw was We Began Measuring Distance (2009), so let’s start there. Could you tell me how you decided to make that film—where was it made and where was it first shown?

Basma al-Sharif: It was the first work I made out of school. I finished my MFA in Chicago, and I had this material I had been shooting in the city. Through my master’s I started to develop this visual language for the work I wanted to make, and that meant working between shooting a lot of material—just out of aesthetic formal interest—and finding archival material. I’d bring these things together to see what they’d say. I am Palestinian diaspora, and I wanted to make it very clear from which position I was speaking—I’m looking at Palestine from the outside, but at the same time, I’m someone who has access to Palestine, and specifically Gaza.

Right after grad school I moved to Cairo to work with this news gathering agency called Ramattan, which began in Gaza. It was a group of local camera operators who were teaching people on the ground how to record things so we could record our own material. They were an independent company, so they weren’t affiliated with any party. They partnered with Al Jazeera, who was on their board, to conserve and preserve the archive of video material in Gaza they were amassing. This was 20 years of footage that was in Al Jazeera’s archive that then became a part of Ramattan’s. They started in Gaza and branched out to the West Bank and then beyond Palestine, and then they established an office in Cairo. I wanted to work with them to access this archive, and what they were doing was transferring the material to Cairo so it’d be saved.

I was really struck by the material I was seeing. It gave me a different understanding of the represented violence of Palestine, and specifically Gaza, which is where my mother’s family is from and where I’ve been able to go for most of my life. I was always uncomfortable with the inundation of violent images that we see from Palestine because there is also a completely different reality on the ground. Of course, there is violence and it’s an unjustified and endless violence, but if that’s all you’re seeing, and then you see a more human kind of material, it starts to shape how you understand yourself and your people and your culture. This created so many questions for me, and I started to feel that I needed to make a film that addressed what these violent images do to the population, and how implicated the West is in these images being made.

I think one of the curators of the Sharjah Biennial in 2009 reached out, asking if I was working on anything. They had seen an earlier film of mine—my grad school film—and they said they wanted to commission work. It put a fire under my ass to take it seriously. So I started working on it, and it was really influenced by Susan Sontag’s Regarding the Pain of Others (2003), which at the time was still pretty fresh. We’re in the middle of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, so the idea of violent images is a big question on everybody’s mind. I’m working on this film, I’m working in this office in Cairo, and then the first large-scale military attack breaks out in Gaza. I was working in this office with Palestinians from Gaza, responsible for uploading all the footage that’s livestreaming from this first war.

It was crushing and fascinating in this grotesque way, and I’m starting to understand that the world is being fed these images because I was literally making price lists for news agencies. We were the only source—we were uploading this material for the rest of the world and it was Japan, Canada, US, UK, and I’m making the price list for people to buy this footage from Gaza, all while my entire mother’s family is living through this war. It was an incredibly surreal situation, and I understood nothing would actually change what’s happening on the ground. There’s a complicity, and what we have to do is ask ourselves what these images do to us as a culture, and that’s the film that comes out of all this. It gets shown at the Sharjah Biennial, and it wins one of the jury prizes—not the main one. It was a really formative process, albeit a very crushing one.

That film encapsulates something that goes through a lot of your work—the tension between this horrific political reality, this violence, and how we’re supposed to not just represent it, but process it as people. The moment in that film where you have the jellyfish dancing and then it transitions into the tentacles of a missile attack—it’s devastating and horrifying and impossible to wrap your head around, but it’s also beautiful. I think there’s an interesting tension between the beauty and pleasure inherent to working with moving images and music, and what you’re trying to talk about. That ties into what you were saying about how it isn’t just violence and victimization, but there is a whole other side to life. How do you represent that at the same time?

The drive was more from Susan Sontag’s text. I was really struck by what she says, which is that if the viewer has an empathic reaction to a violent image, they’ll feel absolved of responsibility for what is producing it. There’s a kind of pleasure in like, I’m weeping and thus I have nothing to do with that violence. That was very frustrating as an American. Society is hanging on by a thread, things were way better than they are now, but there is no universal healthcare, no child care, no safety net in this culture, and yet all this money is going to all these wars, forget just Israel, but all of this militaristic domination around the world, and nobody is questioning it—it’s insane. The richest county with air conditioners blowing everywhere, giant glasses of water for free, the excess of America, this empire, and there’s zero questioning of the things that make the most precarious citizens even more precarious and then having access to this violence and feeling empathy.

In 2009 there was an immense outcry around the world about that war, people took to the streets, there were protests, and there was outrage at what was happening and yet it didn’t change anything. Growing up in the States and thinking about the televised violence against Black and Brown bodies by police is the exact same thing, and it changes nothing. I always say this, that the country that produced lynching postcards certainly understands what happens when we see these images over and over again, so for me it’s also about the pleasure in watching violence and refusing it, and making clearer that there is a kind pleasure. It’s like the gaper’s delay, where there is a car accident and everyone wants to look at it and it causes a traffic jam. It’s the same thing, it’s the same mentality. I’m not saying I’m absolved of that guilt. I am also very much wondering why I look at these images, what they do for me or to me.

Still from A Field Guide to the Ferns (Basma al-Sharif, 2015)

One of the things that draws me into experimental film, relative to narrative or conventional documentary, is the way someone can escape or try to challenge that sense of absolution. Was that part of what you were thinking when you started making this sort of film? What was your journey into experimental film and your background with it?

I didn’t study film, I studied photography in an interdisciplinary program. We had access to everything and all kinds of mediums. I feel like I went into art because I felt like that was where I had my strengths; I knew I was a strong writer, and I had interest in formal image making. I come from a really militant, activist family who have participated in all sorts of ways in our struggle for liberation. There are doctors, freedom fighters, lawyers, activists, and writers. I feel like this is my niche, this is where I’m going to contribute. I grew up in diaspora, but I also have access and curiosity with how these things work. It feels like a natural place to put that energy, and it feels important that I’m in the West. I learned the master’s language, I know how it thinks, and I can infiltrate it. It felt very much like that, because the experimental field or genre didn’t have this voice when I started. I mean, there were certainly Palestinian artists who were known in the Arab world and abroad, and the ones in the diaspora who were known, but there weren’t as many as now.

At the time, it felt like a way of infiltrating something. Like, you’re in an experimental program and it’s mostly white people, and they’re talking about form, and you show up with work that is forcing a discussion about Israel. It felt like a powerful move, a powerful strategy, and it seemed worthwhile. I have to say I don’t feel the same anymore, I feel betrayed. I don’t regret having done it this way. I was aware at school how much anyone who wasn’t white, straight, predominantly male, but also female, would be categorized as something else. I would keep getting asked, “Are you a Palestinian artist or are you an artist from Palestine?” What does that mean? (laughter). Does it matter? Is there a difference? And what are you?

These are outdated questions. At the time I was like, oh, okay that’s how this works, let me make it uncomfortable for others. Or… not even uncomfortable, but it’s also just an interest in the pleasure of watching things and how you can get people to feel things instead of thinking about them, because that’s a powerful tool, and certainly experimental cinema does that. It’s such a different mode of experiencing moving image that it produces a different kind of reaction in its viewer, so that felt very powerful to me.

When you say you don’t feel the same now, you feel betrayed, what do you mean by that?

I feel like the sector of non-commercial, experimental visual arts, it feels like there has been a massive betrayal against our voices. Everything is okay but Palestine. Once you come in as a Palestinian and speak the truth, you’re silenced. These established spaces—both publicly and privately funded—have clamped down on us and have always sort of done this, but now that it has become critical it’s very clear we are not welcome, so I feel betrayed. The establishment is Zionist, that’s pretty clear, but I think in smaller spaces, that’s what was surprising. There were places that supported my work, and curators who I worked with who were championing this voice, this narrative, who have gone silent, taken distance, or blatantly said they’re no longer supporting.

That feels crazy because part of the motivation behind doing this work was that if these people accept your voice and work, then these places can’t turn their back, but they did. Very, very clearly. It’s a pity for those people that the Ukraine war started just before. They were so publicly against Russia, so proudly boycotting, and now they’re like, well, with Israel we can’t. That’s a betrayal that is revealing of a supremacist ideology. I don’t accept it’s about having one’s hand tied, not feeling like they can’t take the risk. Our lives don’t matter, our voices don’t matter in the same way, so yeah, that feels like a betrayal. It’s disappointing after almost 20 years working in this sector. I have to say there are curators and institutions, without batting an eye, who have stood with us as much as there are those who have been shockingly against us.

I’ve seen or felt that a little bit even as a writer with Berlinale and TIFF. It’s one thing after another, these high-profile institutions tied to state or wealth just bailing…

I would say TIFF handled it better, and with Berlinale it was a grand, sweeping shut down and they wouldn’t change their position. TIFF was faced with something that came from the outside that the programmers had no say in, and they themselves stood their ground. They really made an effort to protect our voices while this controversy was happening, and that made the controversy look idiotic on the side of the CEO and the board. With Berlinale it’s just like everyone went against us, it’s insane.

You originally planned to pursue photography, right? You got into filmmaking while in grad school?

I did my undergrad and grad school at the same university, all in one period. I entered as a photography student. I think it was then that I started taking, I mean you have to take everything—you take sculpture, graphic design, it’s one of these Bauhaus modelled schools, the University of Illinois in Chicago is modeled after that. One did everything, and one attended critiques of painting, drawing, sculpture, design, industrial design even. I had already started making video and film, but it wasn’t until grad school that film was more broadly offered. I’m trying to remember now, but it felt really natural, but not in the filmmaking sense. It’s not a traditional film school.

What I liked about it, and what I think is still probably strong about that program, is that it first thinks in ideas and then in how you implement them. Even in grad school, everyone applies with a specific medium but then you can do anything—you’re not beholden to working in this one medium. Photography has remained a very significant lens through which to think about work. I still think about my films in terms of the still image and representation to channel their concepts and ideas. I don’t feel like I left photography or went into filmmaking; they all go together and they all work together. Even if this last film is the most narrative, it’s not traditional.

Still from Old Masters (Basma al-Sharif, 2025)

If you’re working in commercial cinema with theatrical exhibition, there’s more of a formal separation between different media. Most of your works premiered in gallery-type spaces, and a lot of them are part of installation work, right?

It’s a real mix. It’s funny, filmmakers are like, “Oh, you’re a visual artist” and visual artists are like, “Oh, you’re a filmmaker.” (laughter). I would say I move pretty seamlessly between the two. I work predominantly with moving image, but whether it’s cinema or installation, it’s pretty even.

How much do you think about where it’s going to be shown? There’s something different between a video that’s part of an installation in a gallery versus one that’s in a program of experimental shorts in Wavelengths at TIFF. How much do you think about where the works are going or who the audience is when you’re making them, or do you not at all?

I do, but I think it’s pretty open in the beginning. Again, there are formal things I’m curious to try out, and there’ll be a political or conceptional idea that I’m pursuing. As those two things are coming together, it becomes clear whether it’s for a gallery or if it’s really a cinematic piece. Morning Circle (aka Morgenkreis) (2025) was 100% a cinematic piece. I didn’t think of it as installation even though we actually showed it in a gallery as a single-channel film with installation and sculptural elements.

Old Masters (2025) was commissioned by a biennale, and I certainly could have set it up as a piece that would be in a darkened gallery with a bench, but that wasn’t the thought. As I started making the work, I was really aware of the space of the museum, the paintings, and what it’s like walking through it and how that’d be a part of the visual—that we would see Gaza from my other film. This is not a cinematic piece. I think it could be shown in a cinema, but I think its ideal installation is the gallery space, and ideally a painting space. I think if a gallery in the future were to ask for it, I’d reproduce paintings to hang on a wall around it, and maybe even go out of my way to reproduce the gold frames. I don’t know if you saw installation shots?

No, I just saw the video itself.

It’s on a free-standing HD monitor in a museum, surrounded by the paintings you see in the film. It’s really strong. The monitor is the size of the paintings, and I think it’s really visually striking. But also, I’m aware that people engage with moving image in a cinema very differently than in a gallery. I don’t know if patience is the right word, but people have a different attention span, and are more receptive to something less immediately legible in a gallery space than they are in a cinema. I think cinema is more passive; you’re just receiving things. That can be a powerful mode of production.

I made this feature film called Ouroboros (2017) that is very experimental in structure. It premiered at the Whitney and at Locarno Film Festival in the span of three or four months. The reception was so wildly different, from the questions to the frustrations to the celebrations of the work that it were as if I showed two different films. For me, that was a big lesson, an important one in how people receive even the political message of a work in a museum or at a film festival.

Can you say a little more about what the differences were in reception?

I think that more classical questions about character and narrative and dogmatic political messaging were expected in cinema. People felt more frustrated with the film or were celebrating that aspect of it—the way the characters were used, the way narrative was manipulated. Then in museums, we skipped all of that and we were really just talking about how it was working conceptually and politically. I felt like nobody cared that the actors weren’t actors or that there wasn’t a real story. They were really concerned with, “Why this piece of music? Why this text?” It was like dealing with the material form rather than the structure typical to moving image in a cinema.

Still from O, Persecuted (Basma al-Sharif, 2014)

Your works may have archival material, original footage, both film and video, frames within frames. One of your videos on Vimeo, Turkish Delight (2010), shows the work with people moving around the gallery. Is the gallery space part of how you conceived some of these works where you have a film being projected within the frame of your camera?

Yeah, definitely. Sometimes people ask me, how do you work with sound or how does music function in your film? I always say that everything has the same value: the sound, the text, the language, the image. When I imagine the ideal landing place for a work, and let’s say I’m thinking of it in a gallery, like I did with Everywhere Was the Same (2007)… is that what you’re referring to where it’s a slideshow inside the space?

Yeah, O, Persecuted (2014) has something like that too.

For me, O, Persecuted is very cinematic and should be in the cinema, it should be totally dark and immersive. It starts with a film and transitions to video. That question of the gallery or the cinema comes up so much with people, and the problem is with the spaces themselves that host these works. There are so few that understand works are malleable between these two spaces. Seeing a cinematic film in a museum should be the same as seeing it in a cinema or at a film festival. These spaces need to catch up in technology and reception of the medium. It’s not so weird to have a feature-length film inside of a museum, but everyone acts like it’s a weird thing.

I think that there’s increasingly an audience for the sort of work you make that’s not the film festival attending audience or a museum/gallery attending audience, but a home audience. These are people who are finding these works on the internet and watching them on their computer. That brings it back to what you were talking about the last few years with spaces shutting down on Palestine. I see that but I also see a large interest from people wanting to see this stuff on their computer, and I’m wondering if you feel that.

I agree. Sadly, there is less interest in seeing things in the cinema, and more interest in watching things on laptops and on phones. So many people are like, “I won’t make it to that screening, can you send me a link?” Yeah, of course. I’m not elitist about it, but it’s too bad. I just had a screening of my two most recent works, Morning Circle (2025) and Capital (2022), here in Berlin in the cinema. This was self-organized. I had a lot of friends there who had seen the works in progress and who definitely saw the last version of these films after it went through post-production. A lot of them were like, “I never saw the final cut,” and I was like, “No, you definitely did, you just saw it at home.” (laughter). It was definitely the same film! (laughter).

Still from Capital (Basma al-Sharif, 2022)

If you’re in 5.1 sound and it’s projected and you’re in the dark with other people, it’s such a different experience. With that said, I do think it’s really important to be able to access stuff. I think it’s really beautiful that we can watch and rewatch things and share things and not have to go and pay $17 to a cinema or $25 to a museum in order to watch something, even if it’s a slightly different experience. This is really important, and with Palestine that’s become very apparent.

I have this very cynical line that I’m always like, don’t say it Basma, you don’t have to say it every time, but it’s true: it’s better that there is always more interest in Palestine as Palestinians are being killed. And that’s been my experience as an artist for the last 20 years. As soon as Palestinians are being killed and it’s front-page news, people are like, “Can I see your films?” That’s not what hurts—what hurts is the despair between these wars as Palestinians are picking up the pieces and rebuilding their lives. I want people’s interest to be in stopping that and less so my films. Even if I benefit in some way, or it’s nice for my ego, it’s also brutal. It’s always been like that.

This’s what I felt with We Began by Measuring Distance. I graduated in 2007, it’s the first work I make, and in 2009 after this incredibly devastating, horrific war that begins the process of the rest of my family leaving the Gaza Strip, that’s when I win a jury prize at a biennial and it launches my career. It’s crushing. From that first exhibition and winning of a prize, I thought, is my work good? Or are people just taking pity on the fact that my people are dying? That doesn’t feel good, and that remains today. I have to try to keep those thoughts out, to keep working, because I feel like my career and my motivation ends up being oppressed or owned by this thing that may seem positive. This is really a thing, not just for me, but for a lot of Palestinians. I hear other artist friends say, my god, you work your whole life to insist that you are also a person, not just a Palestinian. Then here we are back to just being Palestinian, and it’s because we’re being slaughtered.

Yeah, every time Palestine is back in the news, like after October 7th, everyone is wanting to put together a program of Palestinian films. Sure, if art can be one element of consciousness raising, that’s good, but these artists are working in very different traditions and different modes and deserve to be considered in their own, not just, “Here’s a list of Palestinian films to watch while there is a war happening.”

Yeah, exactly.

Still from Morgenkreis (Basma al-Sharif, 2025)

Speaking of theatrical exhibitions, our local film festival, Film Fest Knox, did screen Morgenkreis (2025).

That’s right!

It was very cool getting to see that on the big screen, but also in a program of other formally related works rather than topically related. I think it deserves to be seen that way, and thought of that way, and have an audience that way that isn’t just, we care about this because of what it’s about.

Exactly, that’s what was really exciting for me. It’s been funny with that film because a lot of parents who work in the industry are like, “Oh my god, I related to this so much! My kid was also screaming being dropped off at a daycare, so it hits different.” They are interested in it for those reasons. For me that’s also really beautiful. That was the thing that inspired the work, because the idea started before the genocide. I was just like, there is something fucked up, for lack of a better word, about being treated the same as everybody else in Germany as I’m dropping my kid off and I’m an immigrant.

I don’t speak German. My kid doesn’t speak German. His separation anxiety and mine is a whole different category, and there is something crazy about everyone insisting that we’re crazy, you know, that there’s something suspicious and not comfortable about this situation. It evolved after the genocide started, but it’s moving to me when programmers identify other things that connects them to the story. Even foreigners who live in Berlin are like, “Oh my god, the opening scene is Berlin in a nutshell, just the menacing darkness of it.” (laughter). Which is great!

Do you find yourself wanting to make films about other things to avoid this pigeonholing?

I think I do, my films aren’t always on Palestine—

Yeah, I wasn’t trying to say that!

No, no, but I am saying that because even when I make works about other places, the Palestinian perspective is still there. Just like anyone’s perspective is always in their work, one’s lens onto a subject is one’s biography and ethnicity and religion, or lack thereof. Capital is about Egypt, but of course it’s seen through the lens of a Palestinian who understands gentrification is also the same as occupation—it’s the same thing. Ethnic cleansing is gentrification—there are parallels. When I made High Noon (2014), which is an installation work, it was made in Southern California and Japan. It’s coming from this feeling that time is arbitrary. The way we’re grounded on land is our perspective, and it can be beautiful and hallucinatory, and that feels Palestinian. Whether it’s an active avoidance of being pigeonholed or not, it’s there. It’s not something for me to silence, but I don’t necessarily feel like all the work has to represent Palestine, if that makes sense.

Yeah, just about all your work deals formally with time and geography. Lots of footage is shown in reverse or plays with different locations, echoing between them. Were you consciously searching for the formal means to think about that stuff from the beginning?

I think so. And again, it was because of this frustrating question of, what am I? Am I a Palestinian artist or an artist from Palestine? Am I speaking like someone who grew up there or am I speaking from the diaspora? I don’t have one fixed perspective. I grew up in multiple places and have a strong influence from being in Gaza throughout my life, from my mother’s family being there, and from being in the United States, which was supporting Israel first and foremost as its proxy state. I felt like if I couldn’t identify as one thing, then I had to create the language and the code for what my work looks like.

One of the driving forces is a curiosity in form—how to make things, to rely on cinematic tropes or certain formal strategies—and then to change them to create a unique visual code. Even with Morning Circle, I really wanted to shoot on film and Steadicam in Berlin. That was so much of the challenge and the exciting element of making this film. I really liked the cinematographer in Capital. He was excellent and such a generous, wonderful person to work with. I was asking for a big challenge in working with children, on Steadicam and with film (laughs). The idea is a nightmare, but he was excited. It’s a really beautiful thing to try.

Seeing it with a local festival audience that’s not used to experimental film, I was thinking about how you could find a way in for people. There are more conventional cinematic virtues there that are obviously impressive—there’s an obvious virtuosity to the cinematography. Before you even make sense of what the film is doing, it looks cool in a way you recognize from arthouse cinema.

Yeah (laughs). It’s true, and maybe that’s cheap in a way, but cheap isn’t a bad thing, actually. I didn’t just want to speak to a niche audience with this film—the themes are much more broad and universal. It’s like these cheap tricks are really beautiful because that’s the most common denominator. It’s something you can really agree on, and that’s an interesting formal strategy in cinema.

There is a reason you go to avant-garde film programs and there is film after film using double exposure. These sorts of techniques—their ubiquity doesn’t make them not effective.

Exactly, yeah.

But it’s because they are obviously effective that everyone wants to use them. Of course that doesn’t mean all the works are equally successful (laughter).

Sometimes you go to a film program where it’s a single image and a voiceover, and it’s so powerful. It’s not about being bombastic, inundating with light and sound. Sometimes the quiet, simple strategy is also immensely powerful when it’s done well.

Still from Everywhere Was the Same (Basma al-Sharif, 2007)

I think what makes some of your work so powerful is how you blend those two things. Structurally you start out more on the one side with voiceover or onscreen text, moving a little slower. Even in your very first video, Everywhere Was the Same, you’ve got the slide projector slowly cycling through images and at some point, it starts to speed up. What was once a more reflective space gains momentum and becomes visceral. You repeat that in a number of films including Morgenkreis, which at the end escalates into multiple exposure.

It’s a good reflection. I hadn’t thought of it that way, and Everywhere Was the Same and Morning Circle are very structurally similar.

What was the source of the slides you’re working with in Everywhere Was the Same?

I have to remember all these details… that film was made during my master’s. Between my first and second year of doing my master’s in 2006, I was supposed to go with my family to Palestine but we couldn’t because this is when Hamas won the election, and there was a war between Fatah and Hamas. It was very intense. We agreed to meet my family in Alexandria, Egypt instead. I hadn’t been to Egypt very much—I was always going through Egypt to get to Gaza, or in these situations where we couldn’t get to Gaza, so we’d meet in Egypt—so it’s weirdly a non-place even though I was dazzled by it.

We meet in Egypt and a war breaks out, there’s a hostage that gets taken, a family gets assassinated, and there are several events that are happening that summer between my first and second year of my master’s. This little girl whose entire family was massacred on the beach, whose image appears across the world, [Huda] Ghalia, I was really shaken by all these things. I had spent the summer in Egypt with my family, and I was taking pictures in this beachside villa as these horrific events were taking place. I’m taking pictures everywhere, and I’m still in this mode of production of amassing archives, both my own stuff and from the news. I bring them back to Chicago, and what really struck me was the inability to communicate what had happened. It was the inability to describe all of these things that had such geopolitical reverberations, were connected historically, and were connected to what was going to happen to Palestine.

I had grown up with these icons of Palestinian suffering, and here is another one, and another one. I just kept thinking, how do you describe this very specific, very local series of tragedies? If you just take one summer and one site, how do you make that a story that isn’t connected to the place? It was a way of trying to understand how it’s represented. So this was the beginning of these inquiries. It sounds very simple, but that’s really what that film was. So it’s complex and overly ambitious and very much a school film, but it was a way of trying things out.

These different modes of communicating tragedy are all told in the form of the film, where I go from this monotonous [recitation] and slideshow into lush film and music. This was an exercise that made clear how I wanted to make work in the future. We Begin by Measuring Distance actually opens on the sound of that little girl, who is screaming for her father and asking the camera crew to come over and record his death. They’re very connected, and Everywhere became a study for the rest of my work for years to come.

It feels like with that work and all your others since, there’s an idea that information on its own—in the sense of fact or documentary—can’t articulate the meaning of the experience. A more conventional way of reporting doesn’t really tell the story you want to tell, and that there is no way of doing that through just one narration or image, so it’s the formal complication of how they are brought into dialogue that becomes the story.

There’s this saying that the way the story is told is the story itself. I think that’s how a lot of my work can be categorized.

Still from We Began By Measuring Distance (Basma al-Sharif, 2009)

How long were you in Cairo?

I was there for two years from 2008 to 2010, and then I lived there again from 2018 to 2020.

How long have you been in Berlin, and where else have you lived in the time since?

I’ve been in Berlin since 2020, so I moved here sort of accidently with my partner and our child in 2020. Before Cairo I also lived in Beirut for a couple of years, and Paris and Los Angeles for three years overlapping, and I was sometimes floating without a place for a year or two, here or there.

With your work being shown everywhere, I’m sure you’re on the move a lot.

Yeah, although Berlin is the longest place I’ve lived as an adult, and it’s no doubt because I have a child now, but it’s a big irony to end up in this place during the genocide (laughs). There’s a bitter darkness about ending up here, although I have to say it’s also the place where I’ve found the warmest and most beautiful community.

Can you talk about your relationship with the Gallery Imane Farès? It seems like several of your works have premiered or been distributed there, is that right?

I was not a very strategic careerist with my practice (laughter). I never thought about whether gallery representation. I was moving around a lot, and I was trying to figure out my work, and understanding the world in relationship to our occupation. It was very much not on my mind, like I didn’t even know what that meant, to be represented by a gallery. A good friend of mine, another Palestinian artist named Yazan Khalili, was having a show and he wasn’t represented by the gallery, but Imane Farès was in the nascent years of opening. Sometimes Farès had exhibitions of artists she was representing, and she asked if Yazan could recommend an artist to show alongside him, maybe someone working in moving image. He was like, “There’s an artist who is living in Paris right now, maybe you should meet her.”

I went to her gallery and we meet. I didn’t even know she was going to look at work, I didn’t understand what those kinds of meetings were, but I sat down, took out my laptop, and I showed her The Story of Milk and Honey (2011), which I had just made. She is Lebanese but was born and raised in Senegal. We watched the video together on my laptop, in a brightly lit gallery, and it was as if I had known her my whole life. We just started talking, she told me about her upbringing, I told her about my upbringing. It was such a human, warm, and powerful conversation to have—two people from such different walks of life fundamentally understanding each other. She asked if I wanted to be represented on the spot, and I didn’t even know what that meant. I was like, “Yeah, sure, sounds good.” (laughter). I went home and told my boyfriend at the time and he was like, “Wow, that’s amazing!”

She had just opened the gallery a few years earlier. Ali Cherri, another artist of hers, makes beautiful work—he’s one of my favorite artists—and had also put in a good word about me. It’s been an incredibly supportive experience. She’s really involved with the artists she works with, and she supports production. She is someone who tries to understand what you’re doing; it’s not just about making works to sell, and of course that’s what galleries are there for and she does sell work, but it’s unique and incredibly rare to have someone who is aware of you as a person, as a human being, as someone in the world, and as a maker and what it is that you want to make and how to make it.

There are things I have pursued that are not very market friendly, and she is very supportive. She’s like, “Okay, what is the strongest form of this work, and how do you promote and present it in the strongest light?” I have nothing but admiration and gratitude for the gallery and the work we’ve done together. She’s equally supportive of like, if I want to make a film that’s for cinema or if I want to do installation, and that’s been really wonderful.

How big of a difference did it make to have gallerist representation? You say you didn’t even know what that meant at first, so what difference has that made for you?

I don’t know because there is no way to know how it would have been if I didn’t have a gallerist. I’ve just made the work I’ve wanted to make. I’ve been commissioned outside the gallery a lot, and had invitations to make work, and sometimes they’re uninvolved in what I’m making, but she is there, her team is there to support it and to talk about it. It’s almost like having studio visits, like let me send what I’ve made, let’s have a call, and in addition to feedback, we check in with each other like friends. I think that can only be beneficial. If I didn’t have it, I’m sure I would rely more on friends and curators that I’ve worked with, which can have a similar role. I’ve had really productive experiences with certain curators, who have really worked with me as an artist. With Morning Circle, the Vega Foundation commissioned the work. It’s not just like “here’s some money, go make the work now that we’ve approved it.” They’re really there as part of the process, and that’s such an important thing, because I think making art can be really isolating.

Certainly not all artists welcome this kind of intervention or engagement, but for me it’s really meaningful to have someone for feedback and to bounce off of who’s invested in what I’m making, not just to sell it, but because they’re interested in what you’re doing. I don’t think I would have failed or given up if I didn’t have a gallery, but I feel grateful because of the specific kind of support they’ve provided, not just financially, but from an emotional, psychological standpoint too.

Still from Home Movies Gaza (Basma al-Sharif, 2013)

What was the first thing that you made after you had representation?

I believe it was a film called Home Movies Gaza (2013). I sign with Imane in 2012 and I tell her I’m going back to Gaza and that it had been several years. I wasn’t sure I wanted to make a work because I hadn’t been there in a long time, and all my work was being made outside of Palestine. It was emotional. I was accompanying my grandmother back home, who had been outside of Gaza for a few years. I tell Imane I’m going and could potentially make something, but I’m not sure, and she was like “No pressure, we can talk about it when you get back.”

I brought my super 8 camera and a video camera, and I was just recording, recording, recording. Two weeks in, a war breaks out. This is the first time I experience war directly. I had shot a bunch of material, just for me personally, because I couldn’t make sense of how much Gaza had changed. I start to dig through the material, and I’m like, “Oh, it’s impossible to see this place as not being affected by its politics. That people are living under this every day, that everything they live and breath is the occupation.” It’s my life as well; I can’t escape this menace even though I don’t live there full-time.

I told Imane, “Listen, I’m going to make a film from the material I shot and it’s shot on a shitty Handycam, but I think I have something important here.” She was super supportive and saw the work as it was taking shape, and then we showed it in the gallery as the premiere for the film, and then it went on to festivals afterwards. That’s one example of how I worked with her—it was more like the studio-visit support of making a work. It’s something that also premiered traditionally. You know, you make a video and show it in a gallery, and then it’s going to cinemas and festivals afterwards. If I remember correctly it went to Rotterdam and to Berlinale and some bigger festivals, and it continues to be shown both in gallery and cinema contexts.

It was also very formative for me to understand that you can decide how you show moving image work—you don’t have to follow one trajectory or another. Premiering at festivals and in competition will produce a certain kind of engagement with your work, but I’ve had works that I’ve made that start off as an installation, and then nobody shows them for five years, and then suddenly it’s everywhere. When I talk to students or people working in moving image, I tell them that you can decide how your work is shown as long as you can accept that there’s sometimes less demand and there’s sometimes more demand depending on the path you choose.

So you shot Home Movies Gaza without really having an idea of the film you’d make, and then figured it out afterward?

Mmhmm, yeah.

Do you often work that way, or do you usually have a plan and then execute it?

I think all my work until Ouroboros, the long film, was like that. I have ideas but it’s process-based in terms of what form it will take, whether it’s an installation or shown in a cinema, and it’s not clear until the end what it’s going to be. Even Ouroboros, which was more structurally planned, was still very open. It was clear I was going to make a feature film, but at the start I thought of it as an installation, that every location would be on a different screen.

I worked that way for many years, but I think after Ouroboros I wanted something more narrative. Ouroboros was the first time I was working with actors, and I was really interested in that. I thought that you had to be really industry trained to work with actors, but I realized, no, you can just work with them in the way that you work. You can use actors in the same way that you use music or text or voiceover. They’re very prone to be experimented with (laughter), and that’s what actors do—they’re waiting for you to tell them what to do. You can play with that, but that means you have to know what you’re doing, because acting produces a whole range of material (laughter). I would say that’s also the reason Morning Circle feels more classical even though it’s still experimental.

Still from Deep Sleep (Basma al-Sharif, 2014)

You made Deep Sleep (2014) around the same time. How did you get into this idea of self-hypnosis or hypnosis for an audience, what’s the background for that?

Around that time, after I went back to Gaza in 2012 and the war broke out, I decided that I had to keep coming back to Gaza, that there had to be this strong connection and that I couldn’t leave anymore. I have a Gaza ID, a Palestinian passport, which places restrictions on where I can move around in Palestine. This has been in place for the last 25 years. I haven’t been to the West Bank. I’ve never been allowed inside what is called Israel. I can’t go to Tel Aviv, I can’t go to parts of what is 1948 Palestine, like Haifa, Jaffa, these places. For 25 years I haven’t been able to go, it’s only been Gaza, and now it’s to be determined when I can go back there. At the time, I was really struck by how, despite destruction, Gaza just kept moving forward in time, but it kept feeling like it was out of time for me and I couldn’t understand it. I kept feeling like I needed to connect it to other sites because this idea that it’s isolated and far off is completely false—it’s part of the violence that’s being done to that territory.

Another artist that I really admire, Rosalind Nashashibi, speaks about this in relation to a work she made, Electrical Gaza (2015), which I think is an incredible film. I know I have Gaza in my heart, but objectively speaking, I think it’s such a beautiful film both formally and ideologically. I was making Deep Sleep before that film came out, but maybe around the same time. I really wanted it to make a connection with other sites that were similar landscape-wise, but where their ruins were being preserved. Greece and Malta are places with significant archaeological heritage that’s preserved by the EU, but Gaza has older heritage sites that are constantly being destroyed, and I wanted to suture these places together. I don’t know how hypnosis came about, but there was inspiration from Maya Deren; I was getting to know that sort of work because I was around people who were working in that genre.

I wanted a film that actively hypnotized its audience, so I had to be hypnotized. I wanted to produce a collective experience of Gaza with other sites, so we have to lose sense of time and space and place, and even memory as we’re watching the film. This is not a joke, but I was like, why don’t I learn how to hypnotize myself? I was kind of, like, not believing it, but I did it for a year. I bought this guide to self-hypnosis, read a lot about it, and for a year was following this process and shooting while in this trance state. While shooting under hypnosis, I was “projecting” myself in the places I had filmed in Gaza, and I was aided by other people in Malta and Athens, too. I filmed there first and then shot elsewhere. I kept trying to apply for permission to enter the West Bank, and it wasn’t happening, so I was stuck in Gaza. I decided to make that film connected to that place, and I edited it so that it’d be really hard to know where one was, to have this dream-like film that would force you into Gaza.

And the horse, is that a Malcolm Le Grice quotation?

Everyone thinks that! (laughter). No, it’s a coincidence because I didn’t know that film then. It’s a relative’s horse farm. She was training these horses, and I was spending a lot of time with her, so she’d take me out to ride when I was there. It’s this beautiful part of Gaza where they have agricultural land. It was my favorite place to spend time, and her horse was running free on her brother’s land and I was just filming it. A funny anecdote is that the super 8 camera was this old Soviet camera that would make this crazy sound and smoke would come out. Eventually it caught fire and I had to abandon it. I took the film out thinking nothing was going to be on it, and all these beautiful images came out.

So some of that was created by accident?

Yeah (laughter).

That’s amazing. Maybe an opposite experience to that is how, not long after that, you started working with cinematographers and camera people instead of shooting things yourself and using archival material. When did that first happen?

With Ouroboros, actually. With Ouroboros, it was my boyfriend at the time—Ben Russell, who’s a filmmaker. It’s a lethal choice to work with your partner, so maybe it wasn’t a great idea, but it was the first time I wasn’t shooting and recording the material—and given the scale of the film and the ideas I had, I couldn’t. Also, I had no experience with shooting Super 16mm, and it would have been impossible to make that film even if he or someone else had trained me. To relinquish control of the actual image and working more on direction was huge; I was like a fish out of water, and I think it taught me to think of things differently in terms of filmmaking.

There were failures in that film because of that, because it’s not the kind of image I was imagining I would get. I didn’t really understand directing in a way, and you do need to know directing if you’re not the one shooting, and that’s such a different position to occupy. I think the film is beautiful, he’s incredibly talented as a cinematographer. I’m still happy with how the film turned out, but it was then after that point when I understood that I wanted to focus on directing and work with a cinematographer. When I worked with Simon [Veroneg] on Capital, it was like, oh, this is what I want to do. I don’t want to make images anymore, I want to make films and direct and think away from the camera. I want to trust that, with someone who is talented, we can make the thing better together.

Still from Ouroboros (Basma al-Sharif, 2017)

You also worked with Sky Hopinka on Ouroboros, how did that come about?

We were friends. I met him while he was still studying, and there was an immediate synergy in how we thought about the work we made. To this day, his work is so startling in its uniqueness, and so beautiful in the way it experiments—it’s unafraid to experiment outside of what is expected. I think for me, when I was making Ouroboros and he was still at the beginning of his career—this was before he was as well known as he is today—I felt like his voice and the way he understood what I was trying to do was so organic. I was like, I don’t want Arabic in my film, I want your language in my film, because I thought it’d be too obvious—it had to be in someone else’s voice.

I couldn’t think of anyone more… I don’t know how to say this, but handing over that part of the film to someone else was the same as handing cinematography to someone else. It had to be in his voice so that it was no longer in mine, and that felt really powerful, even if it was going to be obscure to an audience. It was this interaction between him and me, through language, that was the most important part of the film. We have this incredible footage from Gaza, which is now completely destroyed, with the voice of someone in a language that was nearly made invisible. I feel like without knowing it, that was the thing we understood about each other, that we’re a people who are actively being erased, and that will continue, but we will never actually be erased. It’s been beautiful to see how well received his work is, and how it changed, and how true to himself he has remained, which seemed really clear even as a student in his earliest films.

I feel like there are a number of examples of that sort of visual or textual proxy in your films, where someone other than the author of a text is reading it or it’s being read in a different language, or with the person shooting the camera, there is displacement that serves as a formal analogue to diaspora, or the fraction of community.

That is a really beautiful reading, I would have never put it in those words, but that seems really obvious what you’ve said (laughter). There’s not an active awareness of that, but it sounds absolutely right. Maybe it’s a different way of saying that I have this interest in representation and how something passes through something else to become something new. That sounds very abstract, but something written through someone else’s voice—or is represented by an image that is shot through, drawn by, or translated into someone else’s voice—is the experience of displacement. But it’s also an awareness of how the way that something is told is the thing itself.

Yeah, you’re trying to find a way to represent something that is, in some sense, unrepresentable. Like how do you go about daily life, when children are being rounded up in cages in the United States and there’s the genocide in Gaza? And then you’re just supposed to go to work and talk to your co-workers? It’s all of these things at once, and there’s no addressing one without the other. Everything about the reality of our experience is full of these layers and contradictions, and you have to find some way of representing that in art instead of just telling one story in isolation.

A good friend of mine, Carmel Alabbasi, is a Palestinian from Gaza who has been living outside of Palestine for a few years. I saw her in the first few weeks after the genocide started. I think all Palestinians, especially outside of Palestine, felt so unable to deal with the outside world, like all of us just hid away or went to protests, you know what I mean?

The thing is, as a Palestinian you’re always aware of this force of erasure, of violence, of the impunity of Israel. To live with this gaslighting, generation after generation, is insane. To know my mother’s stories, my grandmother’s stories, it’s indescribable what that means, even though there are so many different people who have this experience. I think having that suddenly be livestreamed for everyone to see, in a similar way to what’s happening in the United States with ICE… it’s just this recorded violence that is so apparently criminal, and then nothing is changing, and there is nothing we can do to change it. It’s insane.

When I ran into this artist friend of mine in Berlin, the first thing she said to me, unprompted, was, “Isn’t it crazy how our parents always said you should be a doctor, an engineer, a lawyer, because that is exactly what we need? We need doctors to care for the wounded, we need engineers to rebuild our homes that are continuously being destroyed, or lawyers to defend our rights, and here we are. We decided to be artists, don’t you feel like an asshole?” That’s exactly what I feel. I feel ashamed, I feel embarrassed in front of my parents, even, who supported this, who were not thrilled, but were very supportive nonetheless. Through the course of the evening, we were like no, “Fuck that, of course we’re artists, of course there is value in this! We shouldn’t take for granted what we’ve done, and we shouldn’t give up.”

There are people literally fighting for their lives and for the lives of our people. We can’t be wallowing in pity and shame. What’s shameful is that you have a roof over your head, you have meals every day, you’re not being killed, you have passports from powerful countries, and then you accept defeat. You can’t give up, you don’t give in—that would be shameful to our people and to those who are faced with this. With Western Europe and the West in general, there is supremacy across the board, and this unwillingness to see us as human and to understand all this… it will also reach you. Like, you do this to other people, and this will happen to you, resources will dry up. If you’re not the most powerful, you will also die. You won’t have access to clean water and a roof over your head, because that’s what you’re essentially allowing to happen.

To give up is to give in to that, and that’s the real shame. On a more basic level, I think in the beginning, I was like, “I don’t want to make work anymore, I’m done, this is ridiculous.” But I feel like I have gained so much strength from what other people continue to make and from being steadfast, standing their ground on their politics. That has been incredibly inspiring. There are a lot of other filmmakers and artists who I’m like, oh wow, they pushed through and made the thing, and it’s beautiful and powerful and their politics are clear; that’s been the motivation to keep going, even though it’s not always easy.

Even to write about art in times like these, I completely understand what you are saying, but it feels sort of like how I’m embracing still being alive, still wanting to be alive, still valuing things about this world…

Exactly.

Whereas politics feels so, I don’t want to say hopeless, because I believe in fighting, and organizing, and resisting, but it’s just so bleak, you know? (laughter). It’s like we’re fighting for the long-shot outcome and not the likely one, and I just feel like you have to have something to live with in the meantime.

Absolutely. Another friend of mine said this, that accepting despair is maybe more useful, in a way. It’s a moment of immense despair, and I think that’s how we start over, because hope—in the sense of the hope we had in the world before COVID, before the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars—I think that ship has sailed. It’s not about this kind of idealized sort of human rights—Western civilization, democracy, all that bullshit is done, you know what I mean? But from the despair of this moment, I think something far better could emerge, even if it’s emerging from a sinking ship. That means something. That’s where we can reaffirm humanity.

More information about Basma al-Sharif’s work can be found at the Galerie Imane Farès website.

Still from The Story of Milk and Honey (Basma al-Sharif, 2011)

