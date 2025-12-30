Dennis Cooper

Photo courtesy of the artist

Dennis Cooper is a cult novelist, poet, critic, and filmmaker. Best known for the George Miles Cycle (1989-2000) and the 2004 novel The Sluts, his work examines sexual taboo, intimate violence, queer adolescence, sadomasochism, LA punk culture, the death drive, and self-destruction. His long-running blogs (one of which was censored by Google) serve as a contemporary literary beacon and as signals of taste. Olivia Hunter Willke spoke with Cooper on September 14th, 2025 via Zoom to discuss his career and newest film in collaboration with artist Zac Farley, Room Temperature (2025).

Olivia Hunter Willke: So you’re flying into Chicago [from Paris] on Tuesday, you said?

Dennis Cooper: That’s true.

Are you dreading coming back to the U.S. after this tumultuous week?

No, I mean, I’ve been there during tumultuous times.

Sure, sure. Okay, let’s jump right into it. So first question is, what is the role of the suicidal poet in today’s society, when everyone seems to have a death drive? In the age of Trump, I suppose?

Like who? Oh, I don’t know. Maybe they would be more popular.

A lot of the sex workers in your work walk this very precarious line between choice and survival. Has that work ever called to you? Have you ever dabbled yourself?

Not on that side. My first boyfriend, when I was a teenager, was this boy who was actually extremely rich but found it very interesting to be a street hustler. And so, he was a hustler and I would go hang out with him when he was street hustling in Hollywood. I got to know him and the other hustlers and things, so that world was very familiar to me. Other than that, when I was researching the George Miles Cycle (1989-2000), I went through a period of renting escorts, renting prostitutes, because I wanted to experience things that I didn’t really understand for my work, like objectifying people. And I wanted to try out different personas or people I might have in my work, to see and to imagine what it would be like. Other than that, I never was a sex worker. I have lots of friends who are sex workers, but yeah.

Your characters deal with a remarkable lack of shame, even like, the meek or timid characters in your novels. Is this something you’ve had within yourself, or is it more of a fantasy, how you wish queer people could exist in the world?

I don’t know that they don’t experience shame. They’re very withholding and they don’t always understand themselves and they’re very introverted, so I don’t know that they don’t experience shame—maybe they just think their shame is selfish of them or something.

God Jr. (2005) deals with explorations of grief through virtual space. The Sluts (2004) deals with intense fixation through internet forums. In a time when virtual spaces are so corporatized and censored, do you still see a possibility for organic feeling online? And if not, where do you think people will move to deal with these feelings in a communal manner?

I don’t think it’s any different. I mean, God Jr. was more about video games, but yeah, I don’t know. I see people expressing authentic emotions. There’s all kinds of sites and message boards and things and people. I have a blog and there are a lot of people on there and they seem very open about what they’re doing and feeling. I think there’s probably a lot of spaces where people can do that. I don’t know about doing it on Instagram or Bluesky—I think that’s a strange thing to do, to expose your intimate feelings to people you don’t really know. But yeah, I don’t think there’s any problem. There must be places that exist, that are accessible and people go to them and nobody pays much attention to them or even knows they exist.

So you think it’s always been kind of the same thing, where you have to find those corners of the internet as opposed to just what you’re presented with?

It’s different now because there’s the mainstream, which is Facebook and Instagram and all those. There wasn’t a mainstream then, there wasn’t a centralized place. I guess that makes these things on the side even more secretive and obscure. With my blog, I link to it on those sites, but people generally kind of stumble on it, and they feel very safe there. And I’m always finding sites and things that I didn’t know existed and that nobody seems to know about and, like, maybe only 15 people are interested in them. So yeah, I don’t see any difference other than the fact that there’s the mainstream, which in a way reinforces that there is an underground, too.

Still from Room Temperature (Dennis Cooper & Zac Farley, 2025)

Speaking of your blog, you’ve remained in open dialogue with fans for decades, and that seems a rarity among artists. They often pin themselves above that type of open discussion. Has it been hard to maintain that dialogue for so long, or is it a natural thing to always be in communication with fans?

Oh, well, it’s second nature. It’s a lot of work. I don’t really think of them as fans. Some of them come in because they’re fans, but I always try to completely… I don’t like hierarchies, I’m an anarchist. So immediately I’m like, “Let’s talk about you.” That’s probably the key to it—I don’t treat them as fans. The blog is a huge amount of work, but for some reason it’s a natural rhythm for me. And I’ve always been interested in making things. It’s also a very curatorial thing, and I’ve been curating things since I was really young; I had magazines and a press and I curated readings. I’m very interested in younger artists. With whatever power I have because I’m known to the degree I am, I want to help them. People helped me when I was starting out, and it meant a lot when people that were well known supported what I did—it meant everything. So if it’s possible that I could do that, it’s nothing. I mean, it’s a a gift to be able to do that.

Your curatorial work, is that a practice that you’ve had to hone and develop? Or has it always just come naturally?

I think it’s just been a really natural thing. I used to have haunted houses in my basement, I used to organize carnivals in my backyard when I was a kid and delegate people to do different jobs. I had a theater company that I ran, and I got kids to be in it. It just seems to be something I like to do. And then, you know, curating art shows and all that stuff. It’s just really natural to me, and it’s a parallel interest of mine to making art.

You always seem to have your finger on the pulse. I love your lists that you do mid-year of what you’ve been reading and watching. What was one of the first works of art or books or bands that you discovered as a child that you intrinsically knew was cool, if you can remember?

When I was in high school, they took us on a field trip to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for an art show. There was an artwork there by John Baldessari and it just completely blew my mind. It was just this absolutely... it made me realize what art could be, and this kind of ingrained itself into me. That was really big. Until I was 15, I just read shit, and then I discovered French literature and that woke me up. But it was mostly just music. There were lots of bands that I was really into that certainly were important to me when I was a teenager. But as a kid, I don’t know… I mean, my grandmother was really into Winnie the Pooh. She used to make up stories where me and my siblings were little bears. You know, I think that probably influenced me, the idea that you can make up these stories and take real people and turn them into these other things. My grandmother was actually a taxidermist, but she had a big impact in terms of writing stories and narratives and things like that.

I know that you said reading, like, de Sade as a young teen was a type of awakening, that you realized others fantasize in that way. When I read The 120 Days of Sodom (1904), there’s a point that I find it becomes too much for me personally. And I was wondering, does that point exist for you? Or do you think there’s no such thing as “too much”? Does the excitement come from pushing yourself to find that point?

I’m pretty objective about stuff. It’s hard for me to be just really, deeply disturbed. In the real world, there are things to disturb me every second. But if you’re talking about art, I don’t know. I always just study everything. Like, how does it work? How’s the artist getting this effect? Is this something I can learn from? I always approach everything like that. But at the same time, I’m not chasing snuff movies or anything. Those Faces of Death movies, I wouldn’t watch. You know, I tried to watch one, it made me extremely ill just because it was so completely amoral and everything. But I can’t think of a work of art or something that offends me. But again, I get very distanced and objective about stuff.

What’s the last uncool work of art you liked, that you responded to? Something that was maybe panned, or just considered not very chic that you that you were like, “Oh, I kind of like that. I dig that?”

I have a fondness for blockbusters. I find them really interesting. I know they’re just what they are, but I can get something out of watching them—how they’re built, these formulaic structures, and the CGI. I actually didn’t like the last Jurassic World [2025’s Jurassic World Rebirth] but there are films like that where I’ll watch it and be like, “Yeah, that was really fun,” you know? I watch blockbusters on the plane, and I’ll watch something and think, “Yeah, that was actually kind of okay.”

Do you have something you’re looking forward to watching on the plane?

I don’t know what’s there. You know, I always hope that all the blockbusters are there because I don’t like to see them in the theater—I like to see them on planes. I like the idea that it’s built to be this huge spectacle and then I’m seeing it on this little thing with this really shitty sound. It makes it easier to study it, too. But I don’t know, the new Mission Impossible, or one of those movies that was a big, huge thing like Minecraft (2025) that I would never watch. That would be a really nice way to kill two and a half hours.

It seems you’ve tackled every possible artistic medium, literature, poetry, film, puppetry, blogging, theater, graphic novels. Is there anything you’ve yet to fully engage with that kind of calls to you? Is there a medium that you want to tackle next?

No, no, I’m really locked into filmmaking. I wanted to make films since I was a teenager, so that’s what I’m really excited about. I have made, you know, theater, all that stuff. I find I’ve collaborated with people and made a lot of things. But I can’t really think of anything. I don’t have musical talent, so I can’t do that. I had bands when I was in high school, but they were terrible. So no, I can’t think of anything.

How do you reckon with creating transgressive art in a literalized age when a lot of people, especially the younger generation, assume that artists are always reflecting their own worldview or opinion in their art?

I can’t do anything about that. I’ve dealt with that my whole life. When I meet people, I’m nice, and if they look at my blog they’ll see that I’m a weird guy that’s into Halloween and all kinds of weird shit. I’ve always just done what I needed to do, and if people think I’m a monster, there’s nothing I can do about it. I’m only a writer, so nobody’s going to try to assassinate me or anything, because nobody gives a shit about books. That’s the good thing. I’m, you know, whatever, transgressive, I’m also queer. I didn’t have to deal with what Brett Ellis had to deal with because what I’ve done has always been very marginal. I don’t have huge consequences. I mean, there were consequences when my books started coming out. I got a lot of shit with Frisk (1991) because of what was going on at the time and everything. But since then it isn’t so much. I see people hating me all the time online like, “Oh god, he’s disgusting, he’s a monster.” Whatever. I don’t know what I can do, so I just do what I do and not worry about it.

Still from Room Temperature (Dennis Cooper & Zac Farley, 2025)

A lot of your work has been collaborative, including these most recent films. What attracts you to another artist? What sparks your desire to create with them?

It depends. I made a bunch of theater pieces with this theater director, Gisèle Vienne. In that case, it was kind of an accident. She liked my books and wanted me to try doing something with her, and we did it. In that case, it’s her work. I’m filling in the textual element in her work, and also doing dramaturgy and other stuff. It’s different with Zac [Farley] because we were completely equal, and we want the same things and like the same things. It’s very much a mind meld. So that’s a very unusual situation, where you meet someone where you’re just completely on the same track, and your talents mesh because he has these strengths, and I have these strengths, and we want to do the same thing.

With making these films with Zac, do you have equal footing on what you’re going for? Like, are you directing as well as writing, he’s writing as well as directing? What’s the dynamic that you have going on there?

Every single thing is mutual. From the concept to the final post-production, we do it together. I mean, I’m a writer. He’s a visual artist. I can’t visualize things very well. That’s one of the reasons why I never made films until I met him, because I wanted to but I couldn’t do it. And he writes, but he’s not like a literary writer or whatever. But every single decision is completely collaborative. I’m more dominant, I guess, on the kind of the dialogue and structure and narrative and stuff, and he’s more dominant on the visuals, but we’re both exactly on the same page. We talk everything out. Everything that anyone sees in the film, we’re both equally responsible for. On the set, he’s directing because it’s too complicated to have two people directing. And I work with the actors, and I talk to him all the time, and we decide things, and we’ve already talked about how everything’s going to be anyway beforehand. We edited this film for six months, and we just sat there for six months together and made all the decisions. It’s very mutual.

Do you have a favorite part of the filmmaking process? Like, are you really attached to writing? Or do you like being on set? Do you like sitting in the editing room, going over the footage? Is there anything that stands out to you in the process?

I mean, the editing is really the best—that’s where you make the film. When you’re shooting it, it’s like you’re gathering the material. It’s very shaped, it’s very focused, and you’ve made your decisions on it, but then the film really is made in the editing. We worked on it for six months, and that was a great pleasure, even though it was completely ridiculous to work that long on it. I do really like the shoot. I love working with people. I love working with performers and with the crew and stuff, because the performers were, you know, we’d almost always only work with non-actors. They’re creating these characters, and we’re helping them create the characters. It’s really exciting to work with them and see them find something in themselves, where they’re going to manifest this thing that I’ve written. You shoot from 11AM until 5 in the morning and it’s exhausting—I’m not 34 years old anymore. But I do really, really love that. So I would say that editing is really, really the most exciting part. But I do really like shooting it. I mean, casting it is fun, too. And writing it, I like, too. But the editing is the prize you get for doing it.

What was the casting process like [for Room Temperature (2025)]? What did that entail—finding these people, seeking them out. Did they come to you? Did you come to them?

It was a mix of a lot of things. There was a friend of mine, Erin Cassidy, and she’d made films, and she had been the showrunner for Big Brother at one point. She was the casting director and we told her what we wanted, and she cast it. But we were doing it in LA and that’s where I’m from—I know a lot of people there, and most of them are artists, and she’s an artist, and her spouse is an artist. It ended up being a lot of reaching out to the artist community. A lot of people came through there, and then people would suggest others, or I’d get an idea.

We were having a hard time finding the dad. There were people that were interesting, but then John Williams, who plays the dad, is a very old friend of mine. He’s a sculptor and a painter. It was just like, “What about John Williams? What a weird idea.” I was like, “John, would you want to do this?” And he’s like, “Well, I don’t know.” And then we talked to him, and he did the reading. It was like, oh my god, that’s it. With the children, we knew people, and it was like, “Would your child be in this?” The psychic boy who sees the ghost—he’s the son of friends. And then the little kid, that little boy who walks through the swamp with the long hair, he’s the son of an art gallerist.

Andre was a really hard role and we couldn’t quite figure it out. One of our producers on the ground is Luka Fisher, and Luka’s trans, and Luka suggested Charlie Jacobs, who’s trans. And we were like, “Oh, maybe that would work!” And then we met with Charlie, and it was just like, yeah, he’s Andre. It was not a “sit in an office, and then people come in for 10 hours and sit with you for 15 minutes” thing. We just want to base the characters on who they are, and just fine tune who they are already.

I know you have mixed feelings about adaptations of your work. Has it been fulfilling to navigate these recent films, more or less on your own terms, along with Zac?

Yeah, it’s great, it’s fantastic. But I’m not interested in adapting anything, no. They’re books, and they only work as books. They’re text, you read them, and they’re the drug, and you take the drug, and you build the novel in your head. It’s like a completely different thing than film, where things are already presented to you solid. I write for words, I write for how words work, and how the reading experience works. It doesn’t make any sense to try to adapt them.

Still from Room Temperature (Dennis Cooper & Zac Farley, 2025)

The Puce Mary accompaniment in Room Temperature is wonderful. What do you look for or seek out when considering musical accompaniment for these films?

Well, we don’t have scores. We don’t want music in the films—we’re against it. It’s important that any music in the film has to be heard by the characters. I hate, I hate scores. I hate them. It’s cheating. It’s manipulative. A lot of films use scores, and they’re great films, and they’re great scores. But for me, and I guess for Zac too, we want the world of the film to be this transparent thing, to be open and shapeless where it drifts. That’s what we want. And we want people to enter it and have this strong connection with the characters. We don’t want to fuck with things. If the actor or the character does not react emotionally in the way that we thought they would, that’s the way they react. We’re not going to enhance it by putting in some music that makes you get sad.

In the previous films, there were songs we wanted, and some of them we could afford and some we couldn’t. In this case, we needed someone to do the haunted house sounds because that’s the only music in the film other than the song that Andre sings. We’re both huge fans of Puce Mary and so we just went to, Frederikke is her name, she was the very first collaborator. We worked with her for like four years before we even shot the film, just working with her about how to do that. It just made sense because her music’s fantastic and she’s fantastic. In that case, it was a no-brainer. But generally, we don’t want any music in the film.

I know that you’ve talked about going to “home haunts.” Is there a distinct one that you remember going to that influenced this movie, or some memory that you have of something?

Zac and I go to LA every year and go to like 20, 30, 40 of them. I’ve been doing that forever. I’m obsessed with home haunts. And I look at every one and go, “Oh, that’s an interesting trick” or “Oh, that’s new.” So no, it’s just a general thing. Also, it’s a shitty haunted house [in the movie], and it was meant to be a disappointing, shitty haunted house. It wasn’t like we were trying to mimic some really good haunted house. We were just taking the most basic things that haunted houses have and then making them fun, but not actually very scary or fulfilling.

Is there anything that you’re working on right now? Do you have a next project that you’re planning?

A new film. We’re almost finished with the script. It’s very close. I only wanna make films right now. I’m not interested in writing fiction.

Still from Room Temperature (Dennis Cooper & Zac Farley, 2025)

Thank you for reading the 58th issue of Film Show. Happy Haunted New Year.

