Mamoru Oshii

Mamoru Oshii (b. 1951) is a Japanese filmmaker known for directing several influential and groundbreaking anime films including Urusei Yatsura 2: Beautiful Dreamer (1984), Angel’s Egg (1985), Patlabor 2: The Movie (1993), and Ghost in the Shell (1995). 4K restorations of both Angel’s Egg and his first live-action feature The Red Spectacles (1987) are currently playing in theaters around the US. In light of this, Joshua Minsoo Kim corresponded with Oshii via email questionnaire. Find his answers below in both English and Japanese—all the formatting in his responses, especially line breaks, have been left as is. Special thanks to Kaila Hier at Metrograph for coordinating the interview and Junko Okada for translating.

Joshua Minsoo Kim: In the past you’ve lamented how anime has become a way to simply replicate what happens in live-action films. Historically, there was more experimentation in animation, especially among independent filmmakers. I was wondering about your earliest experiences with watching animation—what films excited you and made you believe in the medium’s power? Were you watching a lot of Western animation? Were you familiar with the Japanese animators from the late ’60s and ’70s such as Hiroshi Manabe, Tatsuo Shimamura, Nobuhiro Aihara, and Taku Furukawa?

Mamoru Oshii: I had some knowledge of independent filmmakers, but I was interested in several works of commercial animation.

The film that excited me was Wanpaku Oji no Orochi Taiji (1963) [Little Prince and The Eight-Headed Dragon] by Toei Doga [Toei Animation], which I saw at a school screening when I was in elementary school.

As for Western animation, I had seen a few Disney films in general, but I wasn’t particularly interested in them.

In the late 1960s you were involved with the New Left movement after feeling lost in high school. Your father eventually locked you in a mountain cabin because of this and upon coming back home, you didn’t want to pursue activism anymore. Can you share about your time in the New Left and in the mountain cabin? What memories come to mind for you, and how did these experiences shape the way you thought about the way you should live your life?

It wasn’t that I didn’t want to pursue activism anymore, but rather, I began to feel a sense of dissonance.

My experience at the mountain cabin was actually cozy, and I enjoyed living in nature.

Perhaps the time I spent alone, away from my mates, had changed something within me.

I continued to participate in political activism afterward, but I no longer had the same passion for it as I had before.



I know that as a kid, you spent a lot of time imagining fantasy worlds and daydreaming. You once said that you didn’t “believe in reality.” Can you talk about how your understanding of dreams and reality has evolved over time? Is it hard to maintain this spirit of daydreaming as you get older and have made more films?

It hasn’t changed much.

I think my filmmaking profession has allowed me to keep that kind of tendency.

You read science-fiction novels in high school and watched films by Chris Marker and Jean-Luc Godard at a film club in university. You’ve said, however, that these books and filmmakers were influential at the time but are no longer things you care to engage with anymore. Can you share, though, what the initial lessons were that you took from such artists? What did they make you realize about art and how you wanted to approach making works yourself?

It’s not that I no longer care to engage with them. Rather, after I became a professional director, my interest was not as enthusiastic as before. I simply look at them more objectively.

Instead of ignoring the commercial side, I began to think that I could get closer to the real nature of films if I could achieve my expression within those constraints.

You worked in the department of education in college and have said that your teaching experiences were helpful once you entered the anime industry. I’m a teacher myself, so I am curious if you could expand on how you feel like teaching helped you in your animation career. Were these just practical things, or more philosophical? Did you have a guiding principle for how to teach people, and does this apply to your own films? Do you feel like your films are meant to educate the audience in any way?

I think that by working with children in practical training settings, I learned what was needed to inspire people’s initiative. In particular, when dealing with large groups of children, I learned some techniques to draw their attention to their own existence. I find that these things I learned have been very useful when motivating staff as a director.

I do not direct films with the intention to educate the audience.

That kind of intention is a way to change films into propaganda, which is the action I detest most.

Being an artist requires an incredibly large amount of passion, obsession, and commitment. I know that you ran away from home in order to focus on your work while making Urusei Yatsura: Only You (1983), much to the chagrin of your then-wife. I also know that you were dissatisfied with the film and felt depressed. How did you grapple with disappointment back then, and how have you pushed through such low periods in your life throughout your career? I mention this because obviously you made Beautiful Dreamer (1984) afterwards, which was successful in numerous ways.

First of all, I must say that I am a professional director, not an artist.

This is a very important fact, and something I have repeatedly told on many occasions.

The history of film is only about a hundred years old at most, and compared to arts such as painting and dance, it is still a far less mature form of expression. I think that is the reason why expression through films has a unique appeal found nowhere else.

Can you talk about your mentor Hisayuki Toriumi? Can you share a story with me about him that highlights the sort of person he is? What do you feel like are the most crucial things you’ve learned from your relationship with him? In other words, what do you feel like you wouldn’t have known or been able to do as a filmmaker if you hadn’t had Toriumi as your mentor?

Among the things I learned from my mentor, the most important thing was “how a director should behave on set.” It’s something I am reminded of after my mentor passed away.

A director should take responsibility for their staff first, more than for anyone else.

Because they are “the first audience.”

When you became a director, you started working with the mindset of an auteur, but when you eventually started freelancing, you felt restricted by what you could do. Since then, you’ve realized the importance in finding a balance between directorial vision and creating audience-pleasing entertainment. Can you share a time when you were surprised by what you were able to get away with as a director, and a time when you were deeply saddened by having to water down some of your ideas? Do you think about your audience much at all when making films, whether that’s dumbing things down or finding ways to still respect their intelligence?

The word “audience” comes with many misconceptions, but perhaps the audience itself is least aware of what that word means. The audience who will watch a film ten years from now, the audience who watches it a second time, or a third time, or those who watch it again and again, are not the same.

When you say “making films that are dumbed down for the audience,” which audience exactly are you referring to?

Films do not exist independently of the passage of time.

That’s because films exist by being watched, and films can only exist within memory.

While working on Garm Wars: The Last Druid (2014), you said that “Angel’s Egg is my core, so I cannot get over it.” When you reflect on Angel’s Egg (1985), what do you feel like is present in the movie that reflects your beliefs and ideas about art, life, and reality? How is the Mamoru Oshii who made the film back then similar and different to who you are today? Do you feel like you were more idealistic back then?

What ultimately sustains film as a form of expression is fetish, and that is the core.

The work Angel’s Egg is, in fact, solely sustained by that core, and since an individual’s fetish does not change over a lifetime, it is only natural to always return there.

When I was making that film, I was not so much idealistic, rather, I was ignorant and unconscious about film as a form of expression.

Along with Angel’s Egg, your film The Red Spectacles (1987) is also playing in theaters around the United States. This was your first live-action feature film, and I’m curious how your experience with creating anime shaped how you worked with actual actors. Do you recall any specific difficulties you had in working on this film, or big lessons you feel like you learned in having made that film? I know that it initially began as a promotional video for actor Shigeru Chiba too—how did you manage scaling this into a bigger and bigger project?

It was an extremely unique experience, so I’m not sure where to begin…

But the most important lesson I learned was a highly practical awareness of which side of the brain, left or right, to prioritize if there is any difference between live-action films and animation films.

Since it is a practical awareness, it can be developed through training, regardless of the individual quality of directors.

When thinking on a large scale for films, the difference between live-action films and animation is a trivial matter.

Any talented filmmaker should be able to create excellent work in either medium.

All that is required is training through practice.

I end all my interviews with the same question and wanted to ask it to you: Do you mind sharing one thing you love about yourself? And why is this quality important to you? And I’m wondering if this quality is something you feel is related to how you view yourself as a reincarnated Basset Hound.

I think I have a stubborn, persistent personality.

It’s completely the opposite of a Basset Hound’s traits.

And that’s why I love them.

Angel’s Egg (Mamoru Oshii, 1985)

Joshua Minsoo Kim: 以前、アニメが実写映画で起こることを単に再現する手段になってしまったと、嘆いていらっしゃいました。アニメはこれまで、特に独立系の映画製作者の間では、より実験的なものでありました。そこで伺いたいのですが、最初にアニメを見た時の体験について教えてください。どのような作品に心を動かされ、アニメの持つ力を信じるようになったのでしょうか？西洋のアニメはよく見ていましたか？真鍋博、島村達雄、相原信洋、古川タクといった、60年代末から70年代に活躍したアニメーターについてはよくご存知でしたか？

独立系の映画製作者に関する知識はありましたが、私が興味を持ったのは商業アニメの幾つかの作品です。

小学生の時に学内の上映会で観た東映動画の「わんぱく王子の大蛇退治」です。

西洋のアニメはごく一般的にディズニー作品を何本か観ていましたが、特に興味はありませんでした。

1960年代後半、高校を不登校がちになり、新左翼運動に関わっていらっしゃいました。そのために父親によって山小屋に軟禁されることになり、家に戻って来た時には、運動を続けたいとは思わなくなったそうですね。新左翼運動と山小屋での体験について教えていただけますか？どのような記憶があるでしょうか？そしてこれらの経験が、人生をどのように生きるべきかを考える上でどう影響しましたか？

運動を続けたいとは思わなくなった、というより齟齬を感じるようになりました。

山小屋での体験は、実は快適であり、自然の中での生活を満喫していました。

おそらく仲間と離れてひとりで過ごした時間が、自分の中の何かを変えたのかもしれません。政治活動への参加はそれ以降も続いていましたが、以前のような情熱を持てなくなっていたことは確かでしょう。



子供時代、空想の世界を想像したり、ぼんやりと夢想したりする時間をたくさん過ごしたそうですね。かつて、「現実を信じていなかった」とおっしゃっていたこともあります。夢と現実に対する理解は、時間とともにどのように変化しましたか？歳を重ね、より多くの映画を作るようになると、夢想する心を保つのは難しいでしょうか？

いまでもあまり変わっていないように思います。

映画を職業とすることで、そのような性向が保存されてしまったのだと思います。

高校時代にはSF小説を読み、大学の映画研究会ではクリス・マルケルやジャン＝リュック・ゴダールの作品を見ていたそうですね。しかし、これらの小説や映画監督には当時影響を受けたものの、今ではあまり関心を持たなくなったとおっしゃっています。それでも、こうした作家や監督から最初に学んだことは何でしょうか？芸術や自信の作品の作り方について、どのような気づきを与えてくれましたか？

関心を持たなくなったわけではなく、職業監督になってからは以前のような熱狂的な関心でなく、より客観的に観るようになっただけです。

商業性を無視するのでなく、むしろその制限の範囲で自分の表現を実現することによってこそ、映画の本質に近づけると考えるようになりました。

大学では教育学部に所属し、教職の経験がアニメ業界に入ってから役立ったとおっしゃっていました。私自身も教師なので、教える経験がアニメのキャリアにどのように役立ったと感じているのか、もう少し詳しくお聞きしたいです。それは単に実務的なことなのでしょうか、それとももっと哲学的なことなのでしょうか？人に教える際の指針がありましたか？またそれは、ご自身の映画製作にも応用されていますか？ご自身の映画が、観客に何かを教育する意図を持っていると感じますか？

実習の現場で子どもたちと接することで、人間から積極性を引き出すには何が必要なのかを学んだように思います。特に多人数の子供を相手にするとき、自分の存在に興味をもたせるためのコツのようなものを学んだことが、監督としてスタッフを動かす時に、とても役立っていると感じます。

私は観客を教育する意図を持って映画を監督しようとは思っていません。

それは映画をプロパガンダの手段に変えることであり、私が最も嫌う行為です。

芸術家であることには、非常に大きな情熱や執着心、そして献身を必要とします。『うる星やつらオンリーユー』を製作していた頃、仕事に集中するために家を飛び出し、当時の奥様を困らせたと聞いています。また、その作品に満足できず、落ち込んでいたこともあったそうですね。当時、失望感にどのように向き合っていたのでしょうか？また、キャリアを通じてそのような低迷期をどのように乗り越えてきたのでしょうか？その後には、『ビューティフルドリーマー』を製作され、さまざまな面で成功を収められていますね。

まず言っておかなければならないのは、私は職業監督であって芸術家ではありません。

これはとても重要な事実であり、あらゆる場で繰り返し述べてきたことでもあります。

映画の歴史はたかだか百年程度にすぎませんし、絵画や舞踏のような芸術に比べれば遥かに未成熟な表現に過ぎませんし、それだからこそ映画という表現には他にない魅力があるのだと考えています。

師匠である鳥海永行氏についてお話いただけますか？同氏の人物像を表すようなストーリーがあれば、ぜひ教えてください。同氏との関係から学んだ最も重要なことは何だと思いますか？同氏が師匠でなかったら、映画製作者として知り得なかったこと、あるいはできなかったであろうと思うことは何でしょうか？

師匠に学んだことの中で最も重要なことは、「現場において監督はいかに振る舞うべきなのか」ということであり、このことは師匠を喪った後に、あらためて感じたことでもあります。

監督はまず誰よりも自分のスタッフに責任を持つべきです。

なぜなら、彼らは「最初の観客」だからです。



監督になった当初、映像作家的な発想で作品づくりに取り組んでいましたが、やがてフリーランスとして活動するようになると、自分にできることの範囲に制限があると感じるようになったそうですね。その後は、監督としてのビジョンと観客に楽しんでもらえるエンターテイメント性とのバランスを取ることの重要性に気づいたとお話しされています。監督として許される範囲に驚いた経験があれば教えてください。また逆に、自分のアイデアを和らげなければならず、とても悲しく感じたことがあれば、そのことについてもお聞かせください。映画を作るとき、観客のことをどれほど意識しているのでしょうか？わかりやすくするべきか、それとも観客の知性を信頼する方向で進むべきかを意識していますか？

観客という言葉には様々な誤解がつきまとっていますが、実は観客自身がもっともその言葉に無自覚なのではないでしょうか。十年後に観るであろう観客、二度目に観る観客、あるいは三度目…何度も観る観客はそれぞれ同じではありません。

「観客にわかりやすい映画を作る」とは、いったいどの観客に対して「わかりやすい映画」なのでしょうか？

映画は時間経過と無縁に存在するわけではありません。

映画は観ることによって成立するのであり、映画は記憶の中にしか存在できないのですから。

『ガルム・ウォーズ』の制作中に、『天使のたまご』が自分の核であり、それを超えることはできない、とおっしゃっています。『天使のたまご』を振り返った時、芸術や人生、現実に対するご自身の信念や考え方がどのようにこの作品に表れていると感じますか？当時その作品を作ったご自身と現在のご自身の間にはどのような共通点と違いがあるでしょうか？当時の方が、より理想主義的だったと感じますか？

映画表現を最後に支えるもの、その核となるものはフェティッシュなのです。

「天使のたまご」という作品は、実はその核だけで成立しており、個人のフェティッシュというものは生涯を通じて変わらないのですから、絶えずそこへ回帰するのは当然のことです。

あの映画を制作していた当時の自分は、理想主義的であったというより、映画という表現に無知、無自覚でした。



『天使のたまご』と並んで、『紅い眼鏡』も現在アメリカの各地で上映されています。これは初の実写映画ですが、アニメ製作の経験が実際の俳優との活動にどのように影響したのでしょうか？この作品に取り組む中で特に苦労した点や、製作を通して学んだ大きな教訓を覚えていますか？また、この作品はもともと俳優の千葉繁氏のプロモーションフィルムとして企画がスタートしたと聞いていますが、そこからどのようにして、より大きな企画へとスケールアップさせていったのでしょうか？

非常に特異な体験でしたので、どこから話せば良いのか分かりませんがー

最も重要な教訓は、実写映画とアニメ映画に相違があるとすれば、それは脳の左右のどちらを優先的に用いるか、という極めて実践的な認識でしょう。

実践的な認識ですから、当然ですが監督個人の資質のいかんに関わらず、訓練でこれを行えるようになります。

映画とという大きな枠で考えるなら、実写とアニメの差異など些細な問題に過ぎません。

有能な映画監督であれば、そのどちらでも優れた作品を作れるはずです。

実践を通した訓練が必要なだけです。

私はすべてのインタビューを同じ質問で締めくくっているのですが、押井監督にもぜひ伺わせてください。ご自身について好きなところを一つ教えていただけますか？また、なぜその資質が大切なのでしょうか？そしてその資質は、ご自身をバセットハウンドの生まれ変わりと捉えていることに関係があると思いますか？

私は諦めが悪い、執念深い性格だと思います。

バセットハウンドとは全く逆の性格です。

だからこそ彼（彼女）たちを愛しています。

