Clockwise from top left: Friendly Witness (Warren Sonbert, 1989), Olivia’s Place (Thom Andersen, 1974), Angel Blue Sweet Wings (Chick Strand, 1966), Petit Mal (Betzy Bromberg, 1977). Flyer by Joshua Minsoo Kim.

Tone Glow is proud to announce that our second film program will take place on Friday, April 19th at 7pm in Chicago. The event will be held at Sweet Void Cinema, a production company and microcinema located in Humboldt Park. The program is titled “Pop Music as Prismatic Utopia” and will highlight avant-garde films that show a deep appreciation for pop music qua pop music. These films use pop songs as conduits to reveal and expand aspects of personal identity, to capture the spirit of specific people and places, and to embody something universal about the human experience. All films will be projected on 16mm aside from Sadie Benning’s Jollies, which was shot on a Fisher-Price PXL 2000 and will be shown digitally. “Pop Music as Prismatic Utopia” was programmed by Tone Glow’s Editor-in-Chief, Joshua Minsoo Kim. Tickets for the program are $12 and can be found here.

Space is limited. There is standing room available beyond the 37 spots listed, and is located behind the seats. If you arrive to Sweet Void Cinema on the day of the screening, you can purchase tickets at the door but if we reach max capacity you will be turned away. If you would like to see more programming like this, all of which is paid for out of my own pocket, feel free to donate here.

Thank you to Video Data Bank, Canyon Cinema, and Gartenberg Media for providing the films. Thank you to the Chicago Film Society for the 16mm projector. Thank you to Josh Mabe for serving as our projectionist. And thank you to Sweet Void Cinema for hosting.

“Pop Music as Prismatic Utopia” Program Details:

Sadie Benning, Jollies (1990, 11 mins, digital)

Betzy Bromberg, Petit Mal (1977, 18 mins, 16mm)

Chick Strand, Angel Blue Sweet Wings (1966, 4 mins, 16mm)

Thom Andersen, Olivia’s Place (1974, 6 mins, 16mm)

Bruce Baillie, All My Life (1966, 3 mins, 16mm)

Warren Sonbert, Friendly Witness (1989, 32 mins, 16mm)

Total Run Time: 74 minutes + intro and reel changes