Clockwise from top left: Film stills from Roseblood (Sharon Couzin, 1974), Film Form No. 1 (Stan VanDerBeek, 1968), Dance Chromatic (Ed Emshwiller, 1959), and Dance 11 (Doris Chase, 1975). Flyer by Joshua Minsoo Kim.

Tone Glow is proud to announce our first programmed film screening will take place on Friday, May 26th at 7pm in New York City. The event will be held at the Film-Makers’ Cooperative, the world’s largest archive and distributor of independent and avant-garde films, which was founded in 1961 by Jonas Mekas, Stan Brakhage, Gregory Markopoulos, Shirley Clarke, and others. The program is titled “Colordance” and will feature avant-garde films that relate dance, movement, and color. The films play on the program title’s double meaning: the first half of the night features “cinedance” works that showcase bold, choreographed pieces in vibrant colors, while the second half finds colorful specks dancing themselves. The goal is to have viewers witness how film can elevate an understanding of the body—both those onscreen and our own. All films will be projected on 16mm.

“Colordance” was programmed by Tone Glow’s Editor-in-Chief Joshua Minsoo Kim. Tickets for the program are $12 and can be found here. Note that tickets are limited because the event takes place in the Film-Makers’ Coop’s screening room, which is an intimate space that can house 30 people. See you there.

Colordance Program Details:

Stan VanDerBeek, Film Form No. 1 (1968, color, sound, 11 minutes)

Ed Emshwiller, Dance Chromatic (1959, color, sound, 7 minutes)

Doris Chase, Dance 11 (1975, color, sound, 8 minutes)

Stan Brakhage, Dance (2000, color, silent, 7 minutes)

Sharon Couzin, Roseblood (1974, color, sound, 7 minutes)

Rudy Albers, Cycle (1973, color, silent, 4 minutes)

Standish Lawder, Raindance (1972, color, sound, 16 minutes)

Paul Sharits, Apparent Motion (1975, color, silent, 28 minutes)

Total Run Time: 88 minutes